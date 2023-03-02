B.J. Ojulari: Joining Azeez on Giants would ‘be a blessing’

What’s better than having Azeez Ojulari rushing the quarterback for your defense? Having his younger brother, B.J., rushing the quarterback alongside him.

That is very much a possibility for the New York Giants this year should they select LSU edge rusher/defensive end B.J. Ojulari in the upcoming NFL draft.

B.J., who at 20 is two years younger than his brother, has met with the Giants and told reporters on Tuesday that meeting went “very well.”

“If I end up with him, it’s going to be a blessing to play with my brother [Azeez] again,” B.J. said. “He’s like a mentor to me. I lean on him a lot.”

B.J. is almost a carbon copy of Azeez at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds. He likens his style to that of Philadelphia’s Hassan Reddick, a player that has intrigued the Giants in the past.

LSU LB BJ Ojulari explains his pass rush arsenal. pic.twitter.com/XpB6PPi6aI — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) March 1, 2023

Azeez was a second-round pick out of Georgia two years ago and set a Giants’ rookie record for sacks with 8.0. He could not build on that success last year as he was hindered by a calf injury.

For the Giants to snag the younger Ojulari, they’ll likely have to do so in Round 2 as he is rated a second-round talent by several draft sites. They might not be in a position to do that, especially with the long ‘to-do’ list general manager Joe Schoen has this offseason.

The Giants may feel they have enough edge rushing power with Azeez and last year’s first-round pick, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and just might have to pass on B.J. for a more pressing roster need.

