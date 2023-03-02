Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown inspired by Shaquille Leonard
Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown sees a lot of himself in Colts star Shaquille Leonard.
Lions coach Dan Campbell isn’t a big fan of the workouts that take place at the Scouting Combine. Campbell said today that while he likes coming to the Combine so that he can meet some of the players in person, he considers the on-field drills to be a meaningless television show. “I guess there is [more]
The Indiana Hoosiers edged the Michigan Wolverines in February. They meet in Bloomington to finish the Big Ten regular season.
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly explained what he thinks will and won't change about the Titans' offense in 2023.
About a month ago, Raiders receiver Davante Adams said it would be a “dream scenario” to play with quarterback Aaron Rodgers again. Rodgers could be in play for Las Vegas — if he decides he not only wants to play, but also wants to play for a different team. Either way, the Raiders need a [more]
Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the Packers' 2023 cap space, draft picks, team needs and offseason outlook heading into free agency. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart responded to the news that police secured a warrant for Jalen Carter's arrest.
Last September, ESPN.com reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wants a fully-guaranteed contract. Last Friday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith — citing a Thursday conversation with a member of Jackson’s camp — claimed on First Take that Jackson never demanded a fully-guaranteed deal. Today, ESPN.com reiterated that Jackson does indeed want a fully-guaranteed contract. “According to [more]
Dan Snyder. Jim Brown. Karl Malone. Alabama basketball. All in the news cycle lately, all for the wrong reasons, all of whom might be in different places if they appeared capable of feeling shame.
The NFL Players Association on Wednesday released its league-wide team report cards, and San Francisco received positive reviews in all but one section.
It took 2 hours, 19 minutes for the Miami Marlins to beat the Houston Astros 4-3 in a spring training game Monday - a game so fast that Ryan Murphy, a lifelong Houston fan, found himself lingering in the ballpark for a while afterward.
How MLB handles this matter will have a huge impact on team revenues and the way fans watch games.
The Panthers met with Derek Carr on Tuesday in Indianapolis. Bryce Young "checks a lot of boxes." What road Carolina travels could determine what path the Bears take with the No. 1 pick.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
Cowboys don’t have plans to meet up with Ezekiel Elliott’s agent during NFL Combine
How Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's Twitter shot at Jonathan Gannon was a message about Eagles' pending free agents.
Former world number one Nelly Korda survived a "little oopsy" to card a four-under-par 68, four strokes behind surprise leader Elizabeth Szokol, after the first round of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore on Thursday."I kind of had one little oopsy, and that was on the par three."
The YouTuber-turned-boxer lost a narrow decision to the former ‘Love Island’ contestant on Sunday
The Chiefs produced some low grades in the recently released NFLPA Player Report Card.
The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine will be held this week in Indianapolis. Here are five players to keep an eye on, including Alabama's Bryce Young and Florida's Anthony Richardson.
Union president J.C. Tretter said the goal of the report cards was to help players understand more about the franchises they were weighing in free agency. Here are the full aggregate rankings from 1-32.