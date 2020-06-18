B.J. McLeod replaces James Davison in No. 77 car at Talladega

Spire Motorsports announced Thursday that it has replaced James Davison with B.J. McLeod in its No. 77 Chevrolet for Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (3 p.m. ET on Fox) after NASCAR reconsidered its approval of Davison for the race.

Sunday’s race would have been Davison’s Cup debut and his first start on an oval track in NASCAR. Davison, who is a veteran of the Indianapolis 500, has made four Xfinity Series starts on road courses.

Davison is now set to make his oval track debut in NASCAR next weekend at Pocono Raceway.

“I have been contacted by NASCAR and informed that although I was previously approved to race, they had to reconsider their position on Superspeedways, given there won’t be practice or qualifying prior to Sunday’s race at Talladega,” Davison said in a press release. “I was pumped about the opportunity to take the green flag, but I fully understand and appreciate NASCAR’s position. I’m approved to race next weekend at Pocono and equally thrilled to make my series debut there.”

Garrett Smithley will now drive McLeod’s No. 78 car.

Wow! This was unexpected but Really excited to get my first super speedway start in the Cup Series. Thankful for @bjmcleod78 giving me a shot, and @RickWareRacing for allowing me to do it. Ready for 200+ at @TalladegaSuperS! @TrophyTractor #Geico500 #78 https://t.co/lAkj9MWzxh — Garrett Smithley (@GarrettSmithley) June 18, 2020





