B.J. Hill’s spectacular Big Man INT leads to Bengals tying Chiefs in AFC Championship game

We already know that the best play any offense can run is the touchdown pass to an offensive lineman. Trying to cover a guy at least 6-foot-3 and at least 300 pounds… well, why doesn’t every offense just build the plane out of THAT?

The Bengals don’t have a THICC SIX touchdown this season, but they may well have saved their season with one big guy doing one spectacular thing. With 2:23 left in the third quarter of the AFC Championship game, Patrick Mahomes tried a short pass off an RPO, but it was defensive tackle B.J. Hill — all 6-foot-3, 303 pounds of him — who tipped the pass and picked it off, returning the interception three yards to the Kansas City 30-yard line.

Five plays later, Joe Burrow hit Ja’Marr Chase for a two-yard touchdown…

…and the subsequent two-point conversion from Burrow to receiver Trent Taylor to tie the game at 21.

If the Bengals win, the 18-point comeback would tie the 2006 Colts for the biggest reversal in a conference championship game — Indianapolis was down 21-3 to the Patriots in the first half, and wound up winning the game, 38-34.

And it wouldn’t have happened without that Big Man Interception from B.J. Hill.