B.J. Hill ribs Joseph Ossai for talking up his sack of Tom Brady

Chris Roling
·1 min read
In this article:
Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Joseph Ossai is one of the team’s biggest breakout candidates going into 2022.

That’s a fact at least partially boosted by his noteworthy preseason highlight from his rookie year in which he tallied a sack on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

But while fans might latch on to that highlight — as does Ossai — not everyone is so willing to give him the credit.

Take Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill, who jokingly ribbed Ossai at practice recently over his talking up that big sack he tallied on Brady.

The funny clip, plus the highlight itself, courtesy of the team:

Our take? Ossai was running with the ones as a rookie and looking that good already, so he’s more than justified in being happy about it by pretty much any metric.

List

Every NFL team's potential breakout player for the 2022 season

