B.J. Hill on Giants trade: ‘God had a plan for me’

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end B.J. Hill is finally finding his way in the NFL. After three seasons with the New York Giants that saw him go from potential star to afterthought, Hill is in the spotlight as a key contributor along the Bengals’ offensive line.

Before the season, the Giants traded Hill, an impending free agent, to the Bengals in exchange for center Billy Price — a trade that would prove to be vital tot he Giants’ season after losing starting center Nick Gates to a fractured leg early in the year.

But for Hill, it was a new beginning after getting bounced around by the Giants’ coaching staff for three seasons.

“I’m truly blessed to be in this spot,” Hill said Wednesday as per NJ.com. “It was a blessing to be with the Giants. I came a long way. I knew God had a plan for me the whole time. I just had to be patient. At first, when I figured out I was going to get traded, I was down. I didn’t want to leave, because I knew this place [with the Giants] for going on four years.”

Hill was third-round pick out of North Carolina State back in 2018, selected with one of the picks the Giants received in the trade with Tampa Bay for Jason Pierre-Paul. After a solid rookie season that saw Hill set a Giants’ rookie record for sacks (5.5) in 12 starts, he lost playing time to Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams and became a back-of-the-rotation player.

Hill rebounded in 2021 with 5.5 sacks this season.

“It was a great trade,” he said. “It just all worked out. I’m so thankful for all of this happening. I love Cincinnati. Hopefully, I’m here for a long time.”

He might, who knows? Hill will be a free agent next month and likely will be testing the waters. He is yet another success story of Giants player who go on to greener pastures after their days in blue.

