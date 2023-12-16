B.J. Hill of Bengals with amazing big-man interception

Nick Mullens of the Minnesota Vikings threw two picks in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. The second was one he will want to forget and Cincinnati’s B.J. Hill won’t have to embelish.

The 6-foot-3, 311-pound defensive tackle showed great hands and a lot more as he somehow came up with the pick in the second quarter.

B.J. Hill makes one of the wildest big man INTs of the season! 📺: MINvsCIN on @NFLNetwork

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/vtmfEKvOLy pic.twitter.com/qLCtwmwtQP — NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2023

There was no return on the play but there didn’t have to be for it to be a Week 15 highlight.

It marked the second straight week Hill had a pick for the Bengals.

