The Jets are adding some veteran help at linebacker.

B.J. Goodson is signing a one-year deal with the Jets, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 28-year-old Goodson started 14 games for the Browns last year and has previously spent time with the Packers and Giants.

Goodson had a visit with the Titans in April but otherwise didn’t appear to draw a lot of interest in free agency. Now he’s found his team, a week into the season.

B.J. Goodson signing with Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk