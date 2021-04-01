Was B.J. Finney the worst free-agent signing in Seahawks history?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Camenker
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Was B.J. Finney the worst free-agent signing in Seahawks history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks have had some rough free-agent signings over the course of their franchise's history. Every NFL team does.

But was the team's worst signing franchise history one that the Seahawks made in 2020? One writer thinks so.

In a recent piece for The Athletic outlining each NFL team's worst signing in franchise history, Michael-Shawn Dugar argued that center B.J. Finney was the Seahawks' worst free-agent addition.

Finney signed a two-year deal worth $8 million with the Seahawks last offseason. He played a grand total of zero snaps for the team before being offloaded in the Carlos Dunlap trade.

As Dugar detailed, Finney's season was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic and a clause in his contract.

Finney was reportedly afraid of suffering an injury during his offseason workouts — Seattle had a clause in his contract a failed physical would result in signing bonus forfeiture, according to ESPN — so he didn’t properly train prior to training camp and reported to the team overweight and out of shape. Still, it was a bad signing. Playing poorly is one thing; not being ready to play at all is far more disappointing.

Michael-Shawn Dugar, The Athletic

As Dugar points out, the Seahawks did get no value in return for this signing. Finney literally played no snaps despite being expected to fight for a starting spot at center or elsewhere on the offensive line. So, the return on investment was nothing.

That said, there are some other signings that the Seahawks have made that may outweigh Finney's deal. Notably, Seattle signed QB Matt Flynn to a three-year deal worth $20.5 million and $9 million guaranteed. He lost the starting job to Russell Wilson and threw just nine passes, so he effectively got $1 million guaranteed per pass he threw in a Seahawks uniform.

The Flynn and Finney signings were relatively similar. both players failed to live up to their contracts, provided almost no on-field value to their respective teams, and found themselves on new teams less than halfway through their contracts.

At the end of the day, so it's understandable that both would be viewed unfavorably by Seahawks fans. Trying to pick the worse of the two is just splitting hairs.

Hopefully, Seattle avoided any signings of this nature this offseason.

Recommended Stories

  • Martavis Bryant signs with Indoor Football League

    Receiver Martavis Bryant has signed with the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League. Bryant last played in the NFL in 2018. He signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in January. “I’m excited to get into pads again and grateful to the Mass. Pirates for giving me this opportunity, and allowing [more]

  • A Referee Collapsed at an NCAA Basketball Game. We Shouldn't Have Watched It Twice.

    The unnecessary replay of Bert Smith falling is the latest example of one of broadcast sports' biggest sins.

  • Seahawks down 2 spots in USA TODAY’s latest NFL power rankings

    The Seattle Seahawks have slipped down two spots in the USA TODAY's latest NFL power rankings following the first wave of free agency.

  • After strong showing at Freeway Series, Dodgers carry hot bats into opening day

    The Dodgers were impressive in the Freeway Series, hitting four home runs in each game. They hope to take their hot bats into opening day in Denver.

  • Report: Quinton Dunbar in talks with Seahawks, is set to visit Lions and Cardinals

    Dunbar will be making a decision here in the coming weeks.

  • Dorian Finney-Smith

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 90

  • Karl Joseph visits with Steelers

    Free agent safety Karl Joseph met with the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. Joseph appeared in 14 games with the Browns last season, starting eight. He saw action on 660 defensive snaps and 106 on special teams. Joseph totaled 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, an interception [more]

  • Changes to capital gains taxes omitted from Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan

    The carried interest loophole is beginning to look immortal.Driving the news: President Biden today will unveil a $2 trillion infrastructure plan that the White House hopes to pay for via changes to the corporate tax code. But it will not include any changes to individual income taxes, including on capital gains.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Presidents don't normally get two swings at major tax reform, which is why Trump and Congressional Republicans did both corporate and individual taxes in the same 2017 bill. Biden may prove the exception by addressing income taxes in a subsequent "social infrastructure" plan but, for now, it looks like his focus is on raising the corporate rate from 21% to 28%. Plus implementing a global minimum tax of around 21% (calculated on a country-by-country basis), cutting a tax exemption on the first 10% of overseas profits and ending tax subsidies for fossil fuel producers.Biden pledged during the campaign to change capital gains taxation, and reports last week were that he would propose that individuals pay ordinary rates on all annual investment income of over $1 million.This would have been a backdoor way to increase taxes on carried interest, at least for many VC, private equity and hedge fund managers.Presidents Obama and Trump had pledged to directly change the tax treatment of carried interest, but neither succeeded.When asked about the capital gains omission last night during a press backgrounder, a senior administration official said: "Capital gains is not addressed here. The reason for that is that the focus of this plan is on corporate tax reform and reforming the corporate tax system. And we think that that is important as a matter of fairness and also important as a matter of encouraging domestic investment."Caveat: The White House still seems to be working through its legislative strategy on all this. If taxes and infrastructure spending get separated, then Biden's tax proposal could change.The bottom line: Private fund managers are unlikely to cheer any proposal that includes a major corporate tax rate increase. But they're certainly breathing some sighs of relief.🎧 Listen up: White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein joins me on Axios Re:Cap after Biden's speech (we'll publish a bit later than usual). Subscribe here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ben Shapiro said long lines at polling places aren't a sign of voter suppression, comparing them to Disneyland queues

    The conservative radio host was defending Georgia's new election law, which Democrats say targets minorities and amounts to voter suppression.

  • Cardinals sign Colt McCoy

    There still aren’t enough good quarterbacks to go around, so even the average ones find a way to remain employed. Veteran Colt McCoy has agreed to terms with the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports. A third-round pick of the Browns way back in 2010, McCoy started 21 games in his first two NFL seasons [more]

  • Chiefs signing Michael Burton

    The Chiefs are signing free agent fullback Michael Burton to a one-year deal, Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star reports. Burton will replace Anthony Sherman, who retired earlier this offseason. Burton, 29, spent last season with the Saints, playing 15 games with four starts. He saw action on 208 offensive snaps and 132 on [more]

  • NBA vet Lou Williams joins Hawks after pondering retirement

    ATLANTA (AP) Stunned at being traded, Lou Williams seriously considered retiring. In the end, the 16-year NBA veteran decided he did want to play for his hometown team. Williams joined the Atlanta Hawks ahead of their game Tuesday night in Phoenix against the Suns, nearly a week after he was dealt by the Los Angeles Clippers at the trade deadline for guard Rajon Rondo.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever

    Dividend Aristocrats have a massive fan following among income investors, and for good reason: These are the only 65 stocks to have increased their dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. Then again, not all Dividend Aristocrats are worth your money, but those that are could help you build great amounts of wealth if you patiently hang on to them. Here are three such best-in-class Dividend Aristocrats to buy and hold forever.

  • Details emerge on Jarran Reed and his strange exit from the Seattle Seahawks

    Jarran Reed's split from the Seahawks wasn't necessarily about the money. In fact, it was quite the opposite.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Patriots' best options at quarterback outside first round

    If the Patriots are unable to land a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft later this month, there are some intriguing options that might make sense in the later rounds. Four in particular stand out to our Phil Perry.

  • Alaska Air (ALK) Arm Joins Oneworld, Becomes 14th Member

    The oneworld membership helps Alaska Air's (ALK) unit, Alaska Airlines, to strengthen its global network to cover as many as 1,000 destinations across more than 170 countries and territories.

  • Raytheon (RTX) Wins $518M Deal to Manufacture AMRAAM Systems

    Raytheon (RTX) is going to offer Captive Air Training Missiles (CATMs), guidance sections, AMRAAM Telemetry System (ATS), initial and field spares.

  • Chris Beard bolts Texas Tech for Texas. Patrick Mahomes weighs in on decision

    Chris Beard leaving Texas Tech for Texas has drawn plenty of reaction on social media, including from one rather well-known

  • No new gas taxes: White House rejects corporate ask on infrastructure funding

    The White House on Thursday rejected the idea of raising gas taxes as a way to pay for President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, setting the stage for a fight with business groups that are calling for U.S. drivers to foot the bill instead of corporate tax hikes. Biden's plan calls for raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%, and proposes other tax increases and policy tweaks to ensure companies do not dodge domestic tax bills by shifting profits overseas. The tax proposal, announced Wednesday, was opposed by Republicans in Congress, trade groups including the National Association of Manufacturers, and business lobbies such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Business Roundtable.

  • Predicting Bears’ trade price for landing 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

    Matt Maiocco from NBC Sports Bay Area lays out the price the Bears would have to pay to send Jimmy Garoppolo to Chicago.