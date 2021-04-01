Was B.J. Finney the worst free-agent signing in Seahawks history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks have had some rough free-agent signings over the course of their franchise's history. Every NFL team does.

But was the team's worst signing franchise history one that the Seahawks made in 2020? One writer thinks so.

In a recent piece for The Athletic outlining each NFL team's worst signing in franchise history, Michael-Shawn Dugar argued that center B.J. Finney was the Seahawks' worst free-agent addition.

Finney signed a two-year deal worth $8 million with the Seahawks last offseason. He played a grand total of zero snaps for the team before being offloaded in the Carlos Dunlap trade.

As Dugar detailed, Finney's season was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic and a clause in his contract.

Finney was reportedly afraid of suffering an injury during his offseason workouts — Seattle had a clause in his contract a failed physical would result in signing bonus forfeiture, according to ESPN — so he didn’t properly train prior to training camp and reported to the team overweight and out of shape. Still, it was a bad signing. Playing poorly is one thing; not being ready to play at all is far more disappointing.

Michael-Shawn Dugar, The Athletic

As Dugar points out, the Seahawks did get no value in return for this signing. Finney literally played no snaps despite being expected to fight for a starting spot at center or elsewhere on the offensive line. So, the return on investment was nothing.

That said, there are some other signings that the Seahawks have made that may outweigh Finney's deal. Notably, Seattle signed QB Matt Flynn to a three-year deal worth $20.5 million and $9 million guaranteed. He lost the starting job to Russell Wilson and threw just nine passes, so he effectively got $1 million guaranteed per pass he threw in a Seahawks uniform.

The Flynn and Finney signings were relatively similar. both players failed to live up to their contracts, provided almost no on-field value to their respective teams, and found themselves on new teams less than halfway through their contracts.

At the end of the day, so it's understandable that both would be viewed unfavorably by Seahawks fans. Trying to pick the worse of the two is just splitting hairs.

Hopefully, Seattle avoided any signings of this nature this offseason.