B.J. Finney retires after seven NFL seasons

Free agent guard B.J. Finney is retiring from the NFL for medical reasons, Kellis Robinett of the Kansas City Star reports.

He played seven games, with two starts at left guard in place of J.C. Hassenauer, last season for the Steelers. He went on injured reserve Dec. 15 with a back injury.

Finney, 30, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2015, signing with the Steelers. He spent most of his rookie season on their practice squad.

Finney also spent time with the Seahawks and the Bengals in his career.

He appeared in 73 games with 15 games in his seven seasons in the NFL.

