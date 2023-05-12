B.J. Edwards transfers to SMU from Tennessee basketball

B.J. Edwards is transferring to SMU from Tennessee basketball, he announced Friday.

The Knoxville Catholic product entered the transfer portal May 5, ending his Vols career after one season. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 4.3 minutes in 14 games. He posted 1.2 points per game.

Former Vols assistant coach Rob Lanier is entering his second season as coach of the Mustangs. He went 10-22 in his first year after he was hired following a 53-30 stint in three seasons at Georgia State. Lanier was on Rick Barnes' staff at Tennessee from 2015-19.

Edwards was a three-star prospect in the 2022 class. He was the third player from Knox County to sign with UT under Barnes at the time, joining guard Jordan Bowden (Carter) and Drew Pember (Bearden).

Tennessee turned over its roster this offseason with seven additions, including guard Freddie Dilione who enrolled early in January. The Vols signed four-star forward JP Estrella, four-star guard Cameron Carr, and three-star forward Cade Phillips.

UT added three transfers in USC Upstate guard Jordan Gainey, Northern Colorado guard Dalton Knecht and Harvard forward Chris Ledlum.

Edwards is the lone scholarship player to enter the transfer portal and commit to another school since last season ended with a Sweet 16 loss to Florida Atlantic. Forward Olivier Nkamhoua entered the portal on March 30 after filling out his paperwork to enter the NBA Draft. He is likely to go pro instead of remaining in college and received an invite to the NBA G-League Combine. Walk-on guard Kent Gilbert also entered the transfer portal looking for an opportunity to play his final two seasons. Walk-on Isaiah Sulack, a CAK product, transferred to Marist.

The Vols have filled all 13 scholarship spots with Edwards' departure.

Tennessee returns junior guards Jahmai Mashack and Zakai Zeigler. Vescovi chose to return, giving UT a trio of veteran guards. Knecht also is a senior. Zeigler is returning from ACL surgery after suffering a tear in his left knee against Arkansas on Feb. 28. D.J. Jefferson redshirted as a freshman and is expected to have a minor role.

