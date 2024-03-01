B-Craw thanks Giants, fans in heartfelt post after Cardinals signing originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

After signing a one-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, former Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford issued a heartfelt goodbye to the Giants organization and its fans.

"Thank you @sfgiants! From ownership and the front office that drafted me, called me up to the big leagues, and had faith to put me at SS for 13 seasons—to the clubhouse, training room, and travel staffs that kept me on the field and made my life easier—to the players and coaches that grinded with me throughout the years that I will be lifelong friends with—and to the best fans in baseball that supported me through the ups and downs, I appreciate you and thank you from the bottom of my heart," Crawford said on Instagram.

"I achieved things with you that I never even dreamed of. Jalynne, the kids, and I have lifelong memories and moments that will forever be engrained in our hearts. Thank you for everything 🙏. #ForeverGiant🧡🖤"

After spending 13 years with the Giants, Crawford is suiting up for another MLB team for the first time in his big league career.

Crawford won two World Series titles as the Giants' starting shortstop, earning All-Star selections in 2015, 2018 and 2021.

A foundational piece of the golden age of Giants baseball, Crawford appeared in over 1,600 regular-season games during his time in San Francisco, in addition to 43 playoff cameos.

Crawford grew up in the Bay Area, realizing a lifelong dream of getting to star for the team he rooted for during his childhood.

While he won't don the black and orange during the 2024 MLB season, Crawford safely has established himself as a franchise icon with a cemented place in the team's storied history.

