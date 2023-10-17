B.C.'s wettest storm of the year threatens 300 mm of rain this week

Double trouble: What's left of a typhoon and a moderate-to-strong atmospheric river will bring 100-300 mm of rain to British Columbia this week.

Rainfall will be very heavy at times, with strong southeast winds gusting over 70 km/h in exposed coastal sections. Wind and rainfall warnings are in effect.

Impacts include higher-than-normal water levels and localized flooding, especially around the Vancouver Island and South Coast burn scars. Power outages may also be elevated for some areas.

Tuesday through Thursday morning

The remnants of Typhoon Bolaven continues to track across the Pacific Ocean and will help set up the pattern for a strong atmospheric river for Tuesday and Wednesday.

With the amount of moisture and the longer duration of the rain, it will be classified as moderate to strong atmospheric river.

For most of the B.C. coast, it will be classified as a Category 3, but for the northern shores of western Vancouver Island, it could be a bit stronger and classified as a Category.

Rainfall will be heavy at times beginning Tuesday and peaking Wednesday, especially around Tofino. Western Vancouver Island is expected to see 150-300 mm of rain, with areas surrounding Tofino being the heaviest. Rainfall rates could reach upwards to 15 mm/h for the west coast of Vancouver island.

Eastern Vancouver Island will have a substantial rain-shadow effect, but will still see 40-75 mm of rain this week. The Sunshine Coast will have 100-150 mm of rain, while the Lower Mainland ranges from 40-100 mm this week.

Impacts include higher-than-normal water levels and localized flooding, especially around the Vancouver Island and South Coast burn scars. Power outages may also be elevated for Haida Gwaii, where gusts peak Tuesday morning and afternoon -- from 90 to over 100 km/h.

There is also the chance of mudslides on Vancouver Island.

