Azura Stevens leaving Chicago Sky to sign with Los Angeles Sparks

The Sky keeps falling in Chicago.

Azura Stevens is the latest player from the 2022 Sky roster who won’t be back next season. The free agent forward/center is signing with the Los Angeles Sparks, her agent, Mike Cound, told ESPN.

After playing college hoops at UConn, Stevens was drafted No. 6 overall by the Dallas Wings in 2018. She spent her first two WNBA seasons in Dallas before heading to Chicago, where she played the last three seasons.

Stevens started 11 games for the Sky in 2021 en route to a WNBA championship. Last season, she started eight games and averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

The Sky have lost several notable players from their title-winning team. Candace Parker is joining the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, Courtney Vandersloot announced that she is leaving Chicago in free agency and Allie Quigley is sitting out the 2023 season.

There are only three holdovers from 2021 left on Chicago’s roster: WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper, Ruthy Hebard and Dana Evans.