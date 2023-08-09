Azurá Stevens makes a great defensive play for the steal
Coming off a two straight national championship wins at Georgia, rookie QB Stetson Bennett is settling into his role as an eager backup for the Rams.
Walker said the process of waiting for his eligibility case to be decided has “been extremely difficult on me and my family.”
Wozniacki hadn't played a competitive tennis match since the 2020 Australian Open.
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is feeling good about the status of a pair of key offensive contributors.
Case Keenum, who's spent over a decade in the NFL and has seen up close what makes an effective starter, had some thoughts about Stroud on Monday.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Gregg Popovich, officially one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history and arguably its best ever, has been reluctant to join his colleagues in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, but the wait is over.
Aaron Rodgers knows a thing or two about calling offensive plays.
After reviewing some of his projections for 2023, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals what he learned.
England survives an upset bid while Australia leaves no doubt in its win.
Chase wants Burrow's health at 100% and doesn't sound concerned about the risk of missed time to Cincinnati's season.
Stanton basically jogged home from second in the third inning of Astros-Yankees.
Here's a look at the potential first-ballot Hall-of-Famers for next year's class.
Zach Thomas, Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas were among the Hall of Fame's newest class.
Drake played 17 games for the Ravens in 2022.
Rubio has played professional basketball since he was 14.
Both teams had little trouble in their first knockout-round games.
The NFL says both violated the league's personal conduct policy.
The Bears are signing one of the top remaining free agents.
Marcedes Lewis has a shot to play in his 18th NFL season.