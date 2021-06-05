Azurá Stevens with an Assist vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Azurá Stevens (Chicago Sky) with an Assist vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 06/05/2021
Jacob deGrom kept up his dominance of major league hitters, striking out 11 over seven innings and lowering his ERA to 0.62 to pitch the New York Mets past the high-powered San Diego Padres 4-0 Saturday night. Francisco Lindor homered and doubled to back the latest brilliant performance by deGrom (5-2). The Mets ended San Diego's team-record 12-game home winning streak that began a month ago on May 5.
"Nobody else is Serena out here," Serena Williams says, and that's why she's in the hunt for another title.
Denver's injury-riddled backcourt will have to shift fast to slow Devin Booker's scorching playoff debut.
LeBron was hurt. He never truly trusted the injured ankle that cost him virtually all of the second half of the season.
Johnson put his executive hat back on in a scathing takedown of Dennis Schroder.
Lillard intends to have significant input on the next hire, sources said.
Top buzzer beaters from Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets, 06/03/2021
Patrick Cantlay finished his long day with some of his best golf, running off three straight birdies to close out a 5-under 67 and the lead Friday in the rain-delayed Memorial. “We're out there for such a long time today that you could fall asleep at the wheel a little bit,” said Cantlay, who won the Memorial two years ago. Cantlay was at 8-under 136 on the refurbished Muirfield Village, where the rough is thicker and denser than usual and the rain that washed out nearly half of the opening round didn't help.
Royce O'Neale (Utah Jazz) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 06/02/2021
With a fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul looming, some fans are asking whether the increasing number of celebrity exhibition bouts is reducing the sport to a carnival-style sideshow. Sunday's bout in Miami is expected to be a one-sided battle in favor of Mayweather (50-0) despite Paul (0-1) being about 50 pounds (23 kg) heavier, 6 inches (15 cm) taller and 18 years younger than 44-year-old Mayweather, a new grandfather. But while purists and pros like Saul "Canelo" Alvarez say the trend is simply a dangerous money grab, some of the sport's most influential names argue that the rising tide of interest lifts all boats.
Jon Rahm's forced withdrawal from Memorial due to COVID-19 mixes elements of truth and grace
Bruins center Patrice Bergeron and Islanders coach Barry Trotz engaged in a little gamesmanship prior to a pivotal Game 5 at TD Garden.
“It was an exciting night for me. And I didn’t expect that. Believe me," Geore Foreman a two-time heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist said.
Kinley was the football captain and his class president at Navy. He was denied a request to delay his service to pursue an NFL career.
Peter King shares his simple solution to solve the drama between the Packers and Aaron Rodgers.
San Francisco Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper and ex-MLB player will be stepping away from the booth to undergo chemotherapy.
Were the Patriots serious suitors for Julio Jones? These reports shed light on why a New England trade didn't materialize before the Titans added the star wide receiver.
With MLB's crackdown on pitching substances shedding a spotlight on Gerrit Cole, it may be the latest situation Yankees' Aaron Boone has to deal with alongside his team's mediocre play.
Patriot Nation is likely disappointed that the team didn't acquire All-Pro receiver Julio Jones over the weekend, but as our Tom E. Curran writes, the restraint showed by Bill Belichick is noteworthy and leaves open other possibilities.
The Rams were in on Julio Jones for a short period of time. Then, they were out. With Jones now a Titan, L.A. cornerback Jalen Ramsey is confused. “[T]his is all it took for a generational guy & we were ‘out’ of the Julio sweepstakes!?” Ramsey tweeted on Sunday. “Wow we woulda been unstoppable for [more]