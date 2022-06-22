Azurá Stevens with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
Azurá Stevens (Chicago Sky) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 06/21/2022
Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 06/21/2022
The Chicago Sky trailed by 28 at one point against the Las Vegas Aces but stormed back in historic fashion.
Phoenix Suns hire Morgan Cato as Assistant GM, making her the first woman of color to hold the position.
Working nearly 10 years for the NBA, Morgan Cato will be the first woman of color working as an assistant general manager for an NBA team in Phoenix.
The decision to join LIV Golf represents a humiliation for Koepka, though he will be loathe to admit it.
Stephen A. Smith sounded off Kyrie Irving's 'delusional' contract demands.
According to ESPN's NBA guru Brian Windhorst, the Hornets are not only looking at the prospect of sending Hayward packing. They also have two first-round picks in the upcoming draft, and it appears that they may use them as leverage in a potential ...
Jaylon Ferguson, "a kind, respectful young man with a big smile," was entering his fourth NFL season before he passed away at 26.
As the LIV Golf Invitational Series prepares for its second event, and first in the U.S., more PGA Tour players are reportedly set to join the roster.
Nothing seems to be going WWE Superstar Becky Lynch’s way lately, and her streak of bad luck only continued with a crucial loss to her rival Asuka. On WWE Raw Monday, Asuka defeated Lynch, costing “Big Time Becks” a chance to qualify for the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match. Eight female Superstars will compete July 2 in Las Vegas for the Money in the Bank briefcase, which contains a guaranteed title shot at the place and time of the holder's choosing. But this defeat wasn’t the first on
Arkansas, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Texas A&M have survived through the first five days of the Men's College World Series tournament.
The practice of veteran NFL players forcing rookies to pay for dinners that cost tens of thousands of dollars has once again been in the news lately, with Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson expressing shock when told that he’ll have to spend $75,000 on a dinner for veteran teammates. One former NFL player is calling [more]
Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, took to Instagram shortly after the NFL star announced his retirement for the second time. The couple have been dating since 2015.
Evan Sidery: The Kings will decide on the clock what offer they accept for Jaden Ivey at No. 4, per @wojespn . Woj also mentions Malcolm Brogdon should be on the move before the draft begins. Source: Twitter What's the buzz on Twitter? Alan Hahn @ ...
It had been 357 days since Serena Williams had last set foot on a competitive tennis court. But her win with Ons Jabeur at Eastbourne on Tuesday proved that - when you are as good as 23 major singles titles - the muscle memory never goes away. This was admittedly only a doubles match, and far from a full picture of where Williams is physically. But she only shocked the tennis world by announcing her intention to play at Wimbledon a few days ago, so this was more of a glimpse than anyone had expe
The Los Angeles Lakers offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker and a 2026 first-round draft pick to the Indiana Pacers for Malcolm Brogdon, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported on The Lowe Post podcast (1:47:10 mark). That offer was reportedly ...
That Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray, Britain’s only two currently active grand-slam singles champions, are seemingly destined to be below their best at Wimbledon due to strikingly similar abdominal problems is not quite the freak occurrence it might initially appear.
There reportedly was more than one factor that led to Kenny Atkinson's decision to stay with the Warriors.
Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's father, former high school teammates and players help shed light on his troubling comments.
The Celtics have a few roster needs to address and a few tools -- namely three traded player exceptions -- at their disposal. Here's a rundown of each TPE and who Boston could consider adding with those assets (and a willing partner).