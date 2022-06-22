Azurá Stevens with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces

The Telegraph

It had been 357 days since Serena Williams had last set foot on a competitive tennis court. But her win with Ons Jabeur at Eastbourne on Tuesday proved that - when you are as good as 23 major singles titles - the muscle memory never goes away. This was admittedly only a doubles match, and far from a full picture of where Williams is physically. But she only shocked the tennis world by announcing her intention to play at Wimbledon a few days ago, so this was more of a glimpse than anyone had expe