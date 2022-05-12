Azurá Stevens with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty
Azurá Stevens (Chicago Sky) with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 05/11/2022
Azurá Stevens (Chicago Sky) with a 2-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 05/11/2022
Throughout his career, Nadal has never lost consecutive matches on his favorite surface and the Spaniard extended that perfect record on Wednesday by beating John Isner 6-3, 6-1 to reach the third round of the Italian Open.
Landry Shamet (Phoenix Suns) with a 2-pointer vs the Dallas Mavericks, 05/10/2022
Deion Sanders said the NCAA has a problem with the way players are starting to act now that they have money thanks to the new NIL rules.
The Warriors' first half of Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies was ... not pretty.
Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announces the results from Churchill Downs’ biggest weekend of horse racing.
After the PGA Tour denied player releases to the first LIV event, Justin Thomas says an individual decision has to be made.
“I thought that was the perfect response,” said Will Zalatoris.
Milwaukee overcame a six-point deficit in the final 1:45 to beat Boston 110-107 and take a 3-2 series lead back home with a chance to clinch.
Dolphins fans should be to hear this.
Can you guess Luke Kuechly's list of the five toughest players to tackle?
“I thought it was great theater. It was the perfect time to pull it off. Baseball is looking for moments like that,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said.
Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don compare their RB rankings right now and wonder if it’s still a good strategy to draft RBs early or if it makes more sense to play “zero RB”. Also, should older guys like Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry being avoided completely? And what should fantasy football players do with the legal situations facing Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara?
It's not hard to follow the bread crumbs with this one.
The Dolphins' tweet showing a deep pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill did not have the effect the team hoped.
Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant's injury is 'non-surgical' and also doubled down on his initial statement on being told it was caused by Jordan Poole.
This former Eastern Washington star has modeled his game after Julio Jones and you could see that at Chiefs rookie minicamp.
In an exclusive interview, Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss spoke about LeBron James and more regarding the team's present and future. Here are some takeaways.
A dramatic series goes to at least a Game 6.
MLB insider Jim Bowden has a trade idea for the Red Sox if they decide not to up their contract extension offer to star shortstop Xander Bogaerts.