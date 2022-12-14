Azuolas Tubelis reaches 1,000 career points, No. 9 Arizona rolls past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

No. 9 Arizona men's basketball defeats Texas A&M-Corpus Christi by a final score of 99-61 on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Tucson. The Wildcats improve to 9-1 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.