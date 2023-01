The AV Club

Pamela Anderson really has been through Hell and back, a story which she is finally able to share in her own words after so many have tried to steal it from her over the years. The actress has two major projects premiering on January 31—Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story and memoir Love, Pamela—in which she reclaims her own life story from the hands of men like those involved with recent Hulu hit Pam & Tommy, which dramatized the saga of her leaked sex tape and marriage to ex-husband Tommy