Azuolas Tubelis: Arizona 'is a good defensive team too'
Azuolas Tubelis' caught up with Pac-12 Networks' Guy Haberman and Casey Jacobsen after posting 23 points and 14 rebounds in No. 4 Arizona men's basketball's 85-62 win at Cal on Feb. 9, 2023.
The NBA trade deadline had plenty of league-shifting trades as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook will finish the 2022-23 season with a different team than they began it with.
The Warriors righted a wrong in getting Gary Payton II back, bringing smiles to plenty of faces.
Here are the ins and outs of what turned out to be a wild, action-filled NBA trade deadline.
The NBA trade deadline helped the Warriors cut down on hefty luxury tax bill this season and next.
With the 2023 NBA trade deadline passing by, lets analyze which teams optimized the opportunity and which ones failed to do so.
Here are 10 players who could become available on the buyout market after the NBA trade deadline, including Russell Westbrook and John Wall.
One of the strangest stories of the week came from Minnesota, by way of Arizona. Brian Flores opted to become the new defensive coordinator of the Vikings while still in the running to become the head coach of the Cardinals. Some have wondered whether Flores had learned that he wouldn’t get the Cardinals job. Some [more]
Gary Payton II reportedly is a Warrior again, and Dub Nation couldn't be any happier.
"When we were getting our heads beat in by UConn for all those years, I said nothing.”
The Lakers have traded center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for reserve guard Davon Reed and three future second-round picks.
Donte DiVincenzo spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area about the business of being traded, and his message to his Warriors teammates.
After not re-signing Gary Payton II in free agency, the Warriors re-acquired him in a trade with the Blazers on Thursday.
The Celtics reportedly made a shrewd move Thursday by landing Mike Muscala from the Thunder at a relatively low cost.
In Kyrie Irving's mind, setting ablaze the fabric of the Nets was beyond his control. In reality, Brooklyn's gravest mistake was holding Irving accountable.
Just about everyone in Phoenix is a winner.
Weatherford vs. Anadarko was a matchup of top-10 teams in Oklahoma's Class 4A. The final score was 4-2.
Second-year guard is averaging 12.1 points per game
Major League Baseball has revealed the official rosters for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, and the reigning champions will have three members of the Chicago White Sox in the fold.
LeBron James got the scoring record Tuesday, but all was reportedly not well among the Lakers vs. the Thunder.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer ever, not LeBron James, despite the Lakers star setting the all-time scoring record.