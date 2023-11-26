Aztecs Spank Bulldogs 33-18, Retake Old Oil Can To Honor Retiring Brady Hoke

The Bulldogs lose their first match against the Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium. Is it the beginning of a new tradition?

For one night, SDSU cast aside its season record and simply battled its oldest nemesis for the prestige of reclaiming an old oil can.

The Aztecs (4-8, 2-6 MW) sent Brady Hoke out in style, with a pronounced 33-18 victory at home in Snapdragon Stadium against SDSU’s oldest nemesis, the Fresno State Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4 MW).

In medieval viking terms, this is a football coach’s version of a good death.

It was the 62nd meeting, and the 100th season of competition between the Mountain West rivals- and yet another “Battle for the Oil Can.” San Diego State owned a 30-27-4 record in the series leading up to the game, and for one night, SDSU cast aside its season record and simply battled its oldest nemesis for the prestige of reclaiming a very special trophy. Click here to learn more about the Old Oil Can.

For the night, and in the moment, it might as well have been the Mountain West Championship trophy in the hearts of Aztecs and fans. In addition to Hoke’s final game, it was a very positive season ender for dedicated fans.

Hoke announced his retirement Nov. 13, after punctuating a losing season with stunning losses including being shut out by 0-6 Nevada. Fans and players alike struggled to make sense of it and, clearly, Hoke did too.

Just two years prior, Hoke took the Aztecs to a record 12-2 season, including a bowl victory against the formidable UTSA Roadrunners in the Frisco Bowl. It’s possible the Aztecs would have gone further, had 20 starters not been forced to sit out during the Mountain West title game against Utah State, due terribly-timed Covid protocols.

Hoke was selected as Saturday’s “Honor Warrior” and took on the traditional role of plunging a spear into the turf before leading the team onto the field. He also walked with team leaders to midfield for the coin toss.

SDSU showcased a video tribute on the scoreboard, concluded with the message: “Thank You, Coach.”

Along with the game being Hoke’s final game as an Aztecs coach, it was Senior Night. 17 Aztecs were honored in the traditional pre-game ceremony.

Right after kickoff, the Bulldogs aggressively scored first. During their first possession, on the fifth formation, running back Malik Sherrod ran right down the middle, juked the Aztecs and rushed 62-yards for touchdown. 1:32 minutes had passed since start of game, and Aztecs fans began to brace for the worst.

The Aztecs responded when kicker Jack Browning chipped in a 32-yard field goal making it 7-3. They missed a touchdown opportunity when quarterback Jalen Mayden overthrew a pass to tight end Mark Redman in the end zone. Redman was clearly held by the Bulldogs, but referees did not call a penalty, likely because of the overthrow.

After Fresno State regained possession, Marcus Ratcliff intercepted a pass thrown by Fresno quarterback Mike Keene, and ran for 29 yards before being pushed out of bounds. The Aztecs were placed right into scoring position and despite going three-and-out, Browning chipped in a 39-yard field goal, bringing the score to 7-6.

Aztec defense did their job and held Fresno State from advancing, and on their next possession, the Aztecs drove 91 yards in five plays for a touchdown. Mayden faked a handoff and duped defenders before executing a career-long 70-yard run for touchdown that put the Aztecs right on top at 13-7.

The Aztecs put points on the board during their very next possession on a 41-yard field goal by Browning. The score was now 16-7. Just before the end of the first half, the Bulldogs booted in a 43-yard field goal making it 16-10 and a one-possession game at halftime.

Right after halftime, the Aztecs scored on their first possession with a 1-yard touchdown run by Jaylon Armstead. The drive took 4:35 off the clock and ratcheted the Aztecs’ lead up to 23-10, and it became clearer that the Aztecs were hogging the ball in this match.

Jack Browning chipped in another field goal early in the fourth quarter, this one a 33-yarder, making it 26-10, tying the school record for made field goals in a single game at four.

Fans were thrilled, and it appeared the Aztecs were in command, when the Bulldogs reminded everybody that this game wasn’t yet over, with a rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion making it 26-18, technically a one-possession game with 10 minutes to go. Suddenly, Aztecs fans asked themselves if Fresno State might claw their way back out of the deficit.

On the Aztecs next possession, they chewed up the clock on 14 plays, and wrapped a 78-yard drive by making a five-yard pass to freshman tailback Leo Kemp in the end zone. Kemp was visibly psyched with his first Aztec touchdown.

With a 33-18 lead, the Aztecs left just under three minutes the Bulldogs were stopped on their next drive. The Aztecs managed to win, due in no small part to executing well and holding the ball more than double the time held by the Bulldogs.

SDSU dominated time of possession (40:51 to 19:09) and maintained a sizable advantage in rushing yards (226-151). The Aztecs move to 56-2 in their last 58 games when gaining 200 yards or more on the ground.

Mayden completed 17 of 26 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown to go with 96 yards rushing on 14 attempts. Mayden came through in the clutch, completing 5 of 7 third-down passes for 85 yards, sustaining several drives in the process.

SDSU was successful on 8 of 19 third-down situations for the evening and converted ALL four fourth-down drives to support the win.

At the end of a dismal season, the Aztecs put a BIG smile on Coach Hoke’s face, and on the faces of Aztecs fans. San Diego State will take custody of the Old Oil Can for the next year, and Fresno State has been properly defeated during their first visit to Snapdragon Stadium. Said D-lineman Garret Fountain, “All we wanted to do was get that win tonight for Coach Hoke, let him go out the right way.” The Aztecs end their season at the bottom of the MWC with a 2-6 conference record, 4-8 overall, which is not near enough to earn a bowl invite. While it might not be the Mountain West Championship trophy, or yet another Bowl Trophy, the Old Oil Can gives the Aztecs and fans alike a positive reminder that when the chips are down, don’t count SDSU out. The Aztec Nation congratulates Coach Brady Hoke on his final victory and for his dedication to building the Aztec football program and by-and-large supporting unprecedented progress over the years.

