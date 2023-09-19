Nagorno-Karabakh latest: Fears of full-scale war as Azerbaijan launches major assault

A demonstrator holds a flag of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region - KAREN MINASYAN/AFP via Getty Images

Azerbaijan has launched “anti-terrorist operations” in Nagorno-Karabakh, sparking fears of a full-scale war with Armenia over the disputed region.

Baku’s defence ministry said it was using “high-precision weapons” to target Armenian forces.

There are reports that Stepanakert, the region’s de-facto capital, is under artillery bombardment.

Earlier on Tuesday, four Azerbaijani police officers and two civilians were killed in mine blasts in the breakaway region, with authorities blaming Armenian separatists for the deaths.

The ex-Soviet neighbours have been locked in a decades-long dispute over the mountainous region, going to war twice in the 1990s and most recently in 2020.

01:45 PM BST

Armenia: Azerbaijan making 'false statements' about army presence

Azerbaijan is falsely claiming that Armenia had army units stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh, according to the Armenian defence ministry.

It said it had withdrawn all of its forces following the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War.

Azerbaijan says it is using “high-precision weapons” to target Armenian forces, although there have been reports of injured civilians and destroyed apartment blocks.

01:39 PM BST

EU condemns Azerbaijan's 'anti-terrorist operations'

The EU has called on Azerbaijan to halts military action in Nagorno-Karabakh, issuing a condemnation of its “anti-terrorist operations”.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, added that the bloc is fully engaged in facilitating the dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

01:25 PM BST

Watch: Azerbaijani forces destroy air defence system

01:18 PM BST

Pictures: Apartments in Stepanakert 'destroyed by shelling'

Azerbaijan is shelling civilian residential areas of #Stepanakert This is a building next to us with no military target in vicinity. pic.twitter.com/EZtJsAEBNg — Siranush Sargsyan (@SiranushSargsy1) September 19, 2023

Residential houses are also targeted in Stepanakert by Azerbaijan. This building is in the central part of Stepanakert. pic.twitter.com/NEzcXVaxIE — Gegham Stepanyan #StopArtsakhBlockade (@Gegham_Artsakh) September 19, 2023

01:14 PM BST

Azerbaijan 'advancing' in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh say Azerbaijani forces are trying to advance into the disputed region and that its forces were “resisting” the push.

“The Azerbaijani Armed Forces are trying to advance into depth of Artsakh,” it said, using the Armenian name for the territory. “The Defence Forces continue to resist Azerbaijani’s offensive along the entire line of contact.”

01:10 PM BST

Children 'sent to hospital' after village shelled

Wounded children have been taken to hospital after Azerbaijan shelled the village of Sarnaghbyur in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian media reports.

Arevik children’s hospital in Stepanakert, the region’s de-facto capital, apparently said it had received “six to seven” children but did not provide details on their condition.

It has also been reported that children are sheltering in basements as their homes are bombarded.

01:04 PM BST

Azerbaijan must halt 'devastating' attacks, says EU chief

EU chief Charles Michel has called on Azerbaijan to halt its military operation in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Devastating news coming from former Nagorno-Karabakh oblast today,” Mr Michel, president of the European Council, wrote on social media.

“Military actions of Azerbaijan must be immediately halted to allow for a genuine dialogue between Baku and Karabakh Armenians.”

01:01 PM BST

Pictured: Armenian soldier stands guard in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian soldier stands guard next to Nagorno-Karabakh's flag in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh - Sergei Grits/AP

12:53 PM BST

Russia 'warned about military action minutes before it started'

Azerbaijan warned Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh about its military action against separatists just minutes before launching it, according to the Kremlin.

12:49 PM BST

Azerbaijan committing 'genocide', warns official

Azerbaijan has unleashed “genocide” on Nagorno Karabakh as it targets civilians, the region’s human rights ombundsman has claimed.

Gegham Stepanyan wrote on Twitter: “Azerbaijan has initiated a large-scale attack against Artsakh/Nagorno Karabakh, the surroundings of civilian communities, including Stepanakert are also targeted.

“This is genocide, nothing else. And the mediators promise us rights and security within Azerbaijan.”

19.09.2023 Azerbaijan has initiated a large-scale attack against Artsakh/Nagorno Karabakh, the surroundings of civilian communities, including Stepanakert are also targeted.

!!! This is genocide, nothing else.

And the mediators promise us rights and security within Azerbaijan. — Gegham Stepanyan #StopArtsakhBlockade (@Gegham_Artsakh) September 19, 2023

12:43 PM BST

Azerbaijan demands 'complete withdrawal' of Armenian forces

Azerbaijan is demanding the “complete withdrawal” of Armenian forces from Nagorno-Karabakh region to halt its military action in the disputed territory.

Baku’s defence ministry said: “The only way to achieve peace and stability in the region is the unconditional and complete withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and the dissolution of the so-called [Armenian separatist] regime.”

12:40 PM BST

Armenia asks UN and Russia to intervene

Armenia’s foreign ministry has urged the UN security council and Moscow to to stop Azerbaijan’s “military actions” in Nagorno-Karabakh, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency.

Azerbaijan has launched “anti-terrorist operations” in the region, with reports that its de-facto capital is being bombarded by artillery.

12:35 PM BST

What is Nagorno-Karabakh?

Nagorno-Karabakh, known as Artsakh by Armenians, is a mountainous region at the southern end of the Karabakh mountain range.

Although internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, its 120,000 inhabitants are predominantly ethnic Armenians. They have their own government, which is close to Armenia but not officially recognised by it.

Armenians, who are Christian, claim a long presence in the area, dating back to several centuries before Christ.

Azerbaijan, whose inhabitants are mostly Turkic Muslims, also claims deep historical ties to the region.

12:31 PM BST

