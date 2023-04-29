Azerbaijan GP sprint: Max Verstappen confronts George Russell after Sergio Perez wins

Third placed Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and 4th placed George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes talk in parc ferme during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 29, 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan - Getty Images/Bryn Lennon

03:43 PM

Updated constructor standings

03:43 PM

Updated driver standings - Top 10

Perez closes the gap on Verstappen by a couple of points.

03:37 PM

Red Bull's Christian Horner on the Verstappen/Russell incident

"He voiced his opinion to George, it's probably a good idea he [Russell] left his crash helmet on. When you get damage to your car, I would be surprised if he was happy about that."

"He's like an elephant, he'll remember that... he'll bank that for a while."

Christian Horner of Great Britain and Oracle Red Bull Racing during sprint race ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 29, 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan - Vince Mignott/Getty Images

03:34 PM

What Russell and Verstappen said to each other post-race

GR: "...there was no grip. I was locking up."

MV: "Mate, we all have no grip. We all need to leave a little bit of space."

GR: "I know, I know. Watch the onboard."

MV: "Yeah... I expect next time the same, you know? D------"

Third placed Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and 4th placed George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes talk in parc ferme during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 29, 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

03:31 PM

Winner Perez reacts to eight points

"It was good, with these tricky sessions. It's been a lot of pressure put on us and our teams. To get away with maximum points today was the main objective. We were able to learn a bit but obviously tomorrow we are going to be on much higher fuel loads... P3 is not ideal for tomorrow's race but I will give it a go and fight for the win."

03:30 PM

What Leclerc had to say

"We cannot change the car so of course you can work a little but here and there on the flap maybe. It confirms a little bit what we thought, the Red Bull still has the upper hand in the race, but we must not forget how far behind we were in race pace two races ago. "If winning is not possible we just need to take the maximum points and today there was not anything more. Happy with the second place and we will try and go for the win tomorrow. I didn't fight too much Checo because I wanted to keep my tyres, I knew this was our weak point. I tried to stay in the DRS of Checo so he could pull me on the straight but it wasn't enough."



03:29 PM

Russell speaks

"I was down the inside and I think, as a driver you know the risks when you're on the outside... I am not going to hold back because he's leading the championship. I was surprised he was holding it on the outside, he has a lot more to lose than I have. I was surprised he was resisting the position. "Nothing more to say on it. I was surprised why he was so angry, he still finished the race in P3. If you're trying to overtake a guy on the outside, there's a risk the guy on the inside is going to run into you. I don't think it would have been any different had the positions been reversed."

03:18 PM

Verstappen still unhappy in his post-race interview

"It's not clarified [the situation with Russell]. I don't understand why you need to take so much risk, under steer into my sidepod. We all have no grip. It's fine, we still got into P3 and got some good points but it is what it is. It doesn't look [the car] that great, we will focus on tomorrow."

Verstappen after the race - Reuters

03:13 PM

Verstappen confronts George Russell

His left sidepod is pretty badly damaged. Seems like Russell apologised but he continues his row:

"Mate we all have no grip, we all need to leave a little bit of space. I expect next time the same." he says.

The damage on Max's car is huge 😮



Remarkable he was able to finish in P3 👏#AzerbaijanGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/bwL3oEwZXh — Formula 1 (@F1) April 29, 2023

Seems like he might have called him a rude word, too.

03:09 PM

Azerbaijan GP sprint: Classification

PER 8pts LEC 7pts VER 6pts RUS 5pts SAI 4pts ALO 3pts HAM 2pts STR 1pt ALB PIA MAG ZHO GAS DEV HUL BOT NOR OCO

OUT: TSU

03:09 PM

SERGIO PEREZ WINS THE AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX SPRINT

A fine, fine race from the Mexican. Leclerc manages to hold off Verstappen, then it's Russell, Sainz, Alonso, Hamilton and Stroll. Eight points to Perez. Nicely done, he likes it here.

03:08 PM

FINAL LAP

Can Verstappen get ahead by the finish line? It'll take every last bit of power that Red Bull power unit has...

Leclerc extends his lead to more than one second, but will it be more than a second at the DRS detection line?

Verstappen could do with DRS...

03:07 PM

Lap 16 of 17 - Perez cruising it now

Verstappen is, however, closing on Perez but he is running out of time to make the move.

SPRINT LAP 16/17



Less than a second separates Leclerc and Verstappen!



The Dutchman is riding on Charles' tail 😅#AzerbaijanGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/V5ev9ckv4C — Formula 1 (@F1) April 29, 2023

03:05 PM

Lap 15 of 17 - Perez's lead grows

Here's how they stand currently.

PER LEC +3.2s VER +4.4s RUS +8.5s SAI +10.1s ALO +11.8s HAM +14.4s STR +17.5s

03:02 PM

Lap 14 of 17 - It is spreading out a bit at the front now

Perez leads Leclerc by 1.4s who leads Verstappen by 1.3s. Russell is a further 4.5s further behind and in fourth.

The gap from Perez to Leclerc, however, grows to more than two seconds by the end of the lap... 0.8s Perez extended his lead by. Verstappen doesn't make great inroads into the Ferrari, though: just a couple of tenths.

03:00 PM

Lap 13 of 17 - Leclerc more than a second ahead of Verstappen

It's pretty evenly spaced among the top three, which bodes well for Ferrari's hopes tomorrow. Ocon's turn to pit and change the soft tyres.

02:59 PM

Lap 12 of 17 - Perez leads Leclerc and Verstappen

Other than the battle for second, it's Albon and Stroll that is the closest fight and that is for eighth. Stroll puts a move up the inside of the Williams and moves up into eighth but Albon has DRS and comes back at the Aston Martin to turn three, but Stroll defends well.

02:57 PM

Lap 11 of 17 - Norris told to pit to change for fresh tyres

Leclerc no longer has DRS, which helps Verstappen, who sets the fastest lap of the race.

02:56 PM

Lap 10 of 17 - Perez with the fastest lap

No bonus points this time. Leclerc has DRS, but so does Verstappen. Leclerc doing a decent job at keeping Verstappen behind him at the moment but it does feel like a matter of time.

Anyway, here's the top eight and gaps:

PER LEC +0.9s VER +2.1s RUS +4.5s SAI +6.1s ALO +7.0s HAM +8.2s ALB +10.6s

02:53 PM

Lap 9 of 17 - Perez leads Leclerc and Verstappen, Albon vulnerable to Stroll

"Nicely done, Max. And without contact," Verstappen is told. "Yeah, I know how to do that," Verstappen says. Not sure he needs to feel so hard done by to be honest. It happens.

Leclerc close enough to use DRS to defend from Verstappen at the moment.

Piastri up into 10th ahead of team-mate Norris.

02:52 PM

Lap 8 of 17 - Perez takes the lead!

A simple job in the end, up the inside at turn one. Leclerc gets DRS on the run to turn three but isn't close enough to think about putting a move on him. He will be vulnerable to Verstappen now, who is within DRS range. Surely a formality, too.

SPRINT LAP 8/17



SERGIO PEREZ TAKES THE LEAD!



He sends it down the inside of Leclerc at Turn 1 #AzerbaijanGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/V8j2EMHT46 — Formula 1 (@F1) April 29, 2023

02:51 PM

Lap 7 of 17 - Perez has DRS behind Leclerc

Is this going to be a done deal? It normally is, Leclerc will need to fight for all his life here but I can't see him keeping either let alone both of them behind for very long. But the final drag to the finish line is a strange place here as you can pass too early and then be passed at turn one.

Perez is close, opens the DRS, but will get get the job done?

02:49 PM

Lap 6 of 17 - Race restarts

The SC peels in and Leclerc leads the pack. He keeps his lead but Russell loses a place to Verstappen and Hamilton loses a place to Alonso!

Verstappen got Russell at the first corner, taking the inside line after out-dragging him to the braking zone. Nicely done.

Leclerc leads Perez, Verstappen, Russell, Sainz and Alonso. Hamilton and Albon make up the top eight.

02:45 PM

Lap 5 of 17 - SC in this lap, I think

The debris is cleared and Tsunoda has pulled back into the pits so we should be able to get racing. And we will...

Something up at Ferrari? "----., there was a cut," Leclerc says on the radio. A cut on the engine?

02:43 PM

Lap 4 of 17 - SC joins the track

Verstappen is told he has suffered some floor damage and is not happy why Russell hasn't picked up a penalty for it. Meanwhile, Tsunoda continues crabbing around the track at a very slow speed.

02:41 PM

Lap 3 of 17 - Top eight under VSC

LEC PER RUS VER SAI HAM ALO ALB

Replays show that it was turn two where the bigger collision between Russell and Verstappen was as the Mercedes went up the inside, with debris coming off the Red Bull.

Meanwhile, Tsunoda has been sent out but it's a forlorn hope. He's going very slowly as his rear-right wheel is skew-whiff and he's crabbing along the track. Not sure why he isn't pulling to the side of the track, it's potentially dangerous.

And now we get a full SC, probably because of the debris. Amateur hour at the moment...

02:39 PM

Lap 2 of 17 - Leclerc leads Perez by 1.2s

Yellow flags in sectors two and three, but no sign of a SC. There's debris on the track and the tyre is still rolling down the track, very slowly... we finally get the call for a VSC...

SPRINT LAP 1/17



⚠️ VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR ⚠️



Tsunoda hits the wall and loses his right rear tyre! 😩#AzerbaijanGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/aZWMp3eHQX — Formula 1 (@F1) April 29, 2023

He understeered into the wall, with wheel debris across the track and a tyre in the middle of the track. Not sure if something went wrong or it was just a brain fade? Tsunoda makes it back to the pit lane...

02:37 PM

THE AZERBAIJAN GP SPRINT IS GO!

It's a speedy start from Leclerc who keeps the lead, Verstappen though comes under pressure from George Russell at turn two, where they nearly touch, and it continues through to turn three down the straight! Russell puts the move on Verstappen and goes up the inside... Verstappen got very close to the wall there but kept it out of them...

SPRINT LAP 1/17



Russell makes it past Verstappen at Turn 3! 🙌



Verstappen is not impressed over the airwaves with the Mercedes driver's overtake#AzerbaijanGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/3MCtC87rwK — Formula 1 (@F1) April 29, 2023

Leclerc leads Perez, Russell, Verstappen, Sainz, Hamilton, Alonso and Albon.

He wants his team to report George Russell for tagging him when overtaking...

What's this, a lone tyre rolling down the track towards turn 15... Tsunoda has lost his right rear tyre! Will this be a SC?

02:34 PM

Here we go

They are lining up on the grid after the formation lap. The starts are usually a bit hairy here, will we see that again?

02:31 PM

Starting tyre types

Leclerc on fresh mediums as is Sainz. Lando Norris on a used set of softs. Everyone else apart fromPiastri, Magnussen, Zhou, Tsunoda, Gasly and De Vries are on used mediums.

02:30 PM

I still don't think the sprint races are that great

Better than a practice session, yes, but they are in essence the first stint of a race before the pit stops. A couple of decent laps and then it settles into a familiar pattern. Usually.

02:28 PM

Unlike last year...

...the new sprint format no longer sets the grid for Sunday's grand prix. However, points are awarded to the top eight finishers, from eight points to the winner down to one point for the eighth-placed driver.

02:24 PM

Not long to go now

I wonder if we'll see another red flag. Three so far this weekend.

Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen gets ready for the sprint race ahead of the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on April 29, 2023 - Getty Images/Giuseppe Cacace

02:22 PM

Sergio Perez speaks to Sky Sports F1

"It's always a new challenge. Every race is a new challenge. I am sure Charles will be very alert so let's see," he says. Not very enlightening but these 15-second interviews on the way to the grid very rarely are.

02:21 PM

The grid for the sprint

1. LEC 2. PER

3. VER 4. RUS

5. SAI 6. HAM

7. ALB 8. ALO

9. STR 10. NOR

11. PIA 12. HUL

13. MAG 14. ZHO

15. BOT 16. TSU

17. GAS 18. DEV

PIT LANE: OCO

02:15 PM

Christian Horner speaks to Sky Sports F1

"It's been very evenly matched at the end of the straights... they've looked very strong but nobody has done a long run yet. This temperature could be a factor, we're about to find out. The first time for everything is a bit different, I certainly think having a qualifying earlier today rather than a session where we're just burning rubber made more sense."

02:12 PM

And a final data dump

The drivers' average qualifying positions so far this year. Both Red Bull drivers have one outlier (Australia for Perez and Saudi Arabia for Verstappen).

Stellar job from Albon to get into the top 10. De Vries and Gasly having a bit of a mare overall and indeed this weekend.

02:05 PM

The pit lane is open

25 minutes until lights out...

01:57 PM

Drivers qualifying team-mate head-to-head stats

A few men on this list with a 100 per cent record: Albon, Hulkenberg, Alonso and Tsunoda. The one at Haas is a little surprising. Gasly is having a bit of a mare in qualifying compared to Ocon at the moment.

01:52 PM

We've now had five qualifying sessions this year

So a few stats and numbers to give you a bit of context to how each driver and team is faring.

First up is the raw pace ranking, which orders on average how quick each team has been in qualifying trim.

Ferrari have closed up a bit after Leclerc's excellent performances in the two qualifying sessions yesterday and today in Baku. Aston Martin have struggled a bit here and have dropped back, though it may have been closer had they not suffered the DRS malfunctions. It's pretty close in the midfield, too, with Williams doing a decent job.

01:43 PM

And some (bad) news on Logan Sargeant's car from Williams

Logan’s car will not run in the #F1Sprint this afternoon despite the best efforts of the team. 😔



After receiving the FW45 back following the shootout, we worked flat-out on the car but there is not enough time to complete the repair. Subsequently we have withdrawn Logan from… pic.twitter.com/cy8Q1nerww — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) April 29, 2023

With the sprint race result no longer setting the grid for Sunday's Grand Prix I do wonder if, later in the season, we might see teams who qualify towards the back not bother. Of course, it's an opportunity for them to get data in racing conditions for the grand prix the next day, but at the same time there will be the issue of picking up penalties for changing components and saving mileage in a race might be more beneficial. It probably and hopefully won't be the case, but you cannot rule it out.

01:39 PM

Some news from Alpine: Ocon to start from the pit lane

The team has taken Car #31 out of parc ferme conditions, meaning Esteban will start today’s Sprint Race and tomorrow's #AzerbaijanGP from the Pit Lane.#Alpine pic.twitter.com/R5ypR88w1Y — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) April 29, 2023

01:31 PM

Sprint qualifying, classification

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Sergio Perez, Red Bull Max Verstappen, Red Bull George Russell, Mercedes Carlos Sainz, Ferrari Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Alexander Albon, Williams Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Lando Norris, McLaren Oscar Piastri, McLaren Nico Hulkenberg, Haas Esteban Ocon, Alpine Kevin Magnussen, Haas Logan Sargeant, Williams Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri Pierre Gasly, Alpine Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri

The final grid will be slightly different to this for reasons about to be outline, but a full starting grid will be posted closer to the start time. It's not too different to this.

01:25 PM

Sprint shootout report: Leclerc makes it a double in Baku

Charles Leclerc will start today's sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from pole position.

A day after he raced to the top spot in qualifying for Sunday's main event, Leclerc was fastest again to put his Ferrari at the front for the 17-lap dash in Baku on Saturday evening.

Leclerc broke his front wing after thudding into the wall during his final run but the Monegasque's first effort in Q3 was fast enough for him to take the spoils.

He qualified 0.147sec ahead of Sergio Perez with Max Verstappen third.

Charles Leclerc (#16) of Ferrari and Monaco during the sprint race of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Getty Images/Aziz Karimov

George Russell qualified fourth, two places ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the other Mercedes. Carlos Sainz, who was held up behind team-mate Leclerc following his accident, finished fifth.

Lando Norris made it through to Q3 but under the rules he was unable to take part because he did not have a set of new soft tyres available – an error by his McLaren team. He will start in 10th place.

"I tried to push again and I lost it in Turn 5, but it doesn't have any consequence on qualifying," said Leclerc following his accident.

"But I was very happy with the first lap and now we have to convert that into the race.

"We will go for it. We need to be realistic and we have been on the back foot in the race behind the Red Bulls so far this year, but hopefully we will have a good surprise.

"Ferrari needs to be on top and I will give absolutely everything to win."

PA Sport

10:51 AM

Okay, that is it for now

The sprint race begins at 2.30pm BST and we will be here roughly an hour before for all the build-up.

10:39 AM

Well, that might make the sprint interesting?

Let's see. Leclerc was very clear that Ferrari have struggled with race pace compared to their qualifying pace and also compared to Red Bull. Another good lap from Albon but the Williams would have been expected to go well here due to the long straight.

Hopefully Leclerc can put up a bit of a fight this afternoon. Verstappen third behind Perez, so that could make his afternoon a little more complicated. No need to take any undue risks, though, he rarely settles for anything less than first.

10:25 AM

Leclerc reacts to another fine lap

"With the soft it was a little bit tricky because we haven't driven on this tyre since yesterday... the conditions are very different. The rear overheated on the second lap, I tried to push a bit more to gain some more lap time and I lost it in turn five. It's a shame if he [Carlos] was improving. "Very happy with the first lap and now we have to confirm that in the race. We will go for it but we also need to be realistic... but we have been on the back foot in the race. Today we will have more of an answer in the race to see if we are competitive. Ferrari needs to be on top and I will do absolutely everything to win."

10:22 AM

SQ3 - Classification

LEC 1:41.697 PER +0.147 VER +0.290 RUS +0.555 SAI +0.590 HAM +0.805 ALB +1.149 ALO +1.313 STR +1.367 NOR (NO TIME)

10:21 AM

CHARLES LECLERC TAKES POLE FOR THE SPRINT RACE

It was a fine lap first up... and was enough in the end. His trip to the barriers did not really affect anyone but his team-mate Sainz behind. Leclerc takes his battered Ferrari to parc ferme and it all looks a bit odd.

10:20 AM

SQ3 - Perez cannot improve to beat Leclerc

But he's ahead of Verstappen for now...

Russell improves to fourth, to beat Sainz.

Can Verstappen pip Leclerc at the line? No he can't! It's only good enough for third...

10:19 AM

SQ3 - Perez is 0.183s down on Leclerc after one sector

It might be difficult for the drivers to improve given they are now on the soft tyres, that degrade quicker.

Hamilton improves his first sector.

Perez is much closer in the middle sector, within 0.10s of Leclerc...

But Leclerc is in the barriers and will not improve! He keeps it going, though... but is at the mercy of others.

Charles Leclerc is in the barriers!!!!



He won't get to do a final run, but still holds onto provisional pole! 😱#AzerbaijanGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/rOnE8rwf3a — Formula 1 (@F1) April 29, 2023

10:18 AM

SQ3 - The drivers are really crawling around on their cool-down laps

They are trying to eke their tyre life out for this final hot lap, which is about to begin.

Here we go...

10:17 AM

SQ3 - Current order with two minutes on the clock

LEC PER VER SAI HAM RUS ALB STR ALO NOR

DRS issues persist at Aston Martin and they are behind the Williams of Alexander Albon.

10:16 AM

SQ3 - Leclerc goes fastest by 0.179s!

Sainz into fourth but 0.590s behind his team-mate and behind both Red Bulls. It was a bit of a scrappy lap from Verstappen, losing the rear end a couple of times in the middle sector. It could be close if he gets it together.

10:15 AM

SQ3 - Perez with a 1:41.876...

Verstappen is 0.264s behind as he crosses the line! Second so far.

Hamilton into third, then Russell and then Albon.

Leclerc on his hot lap now and sets the fastest middle sector...

10:14 AM

SQ3 - Verstappen with a 35.729 in sector one

That's faster than Perez by nearly a tenth and half a second up on Hamilton.

Perez sets the faster and fastest middle sector and is looking the faster driver...

10:13 AM

SQ3 - Six minutes remain

I can't see multiple runs being done here but each driver may get two hot laps. Verstappen begins his hot lap...

10:12 AM

SQ3 begins!

Just the eight minutes and it will decide the top 10 on the grid for this afternoon's sprint race. Norris is through but won't take part because he has no new soft tyres left to use, and they are mandatory, so he cannot run.

10:07 AM

Well, the Red Bulls are keen

They are queuing up at the end of the pit lane a few minutes before SQ3 is even due to begin.

10:06 AM

SQ2 ends - Classification

VER 1:42.417 LEC +0.083 SAI +0.492 PER +0.508 ALO +0.559 HAM +0.644 RUS +0.695 STR +0.985 ALB +0.959 NOR +0.978

ELIMINATED: PIA HUL OCO MAG SAR

10:05 AM

SQ2 - Final laps being completed

A few drivers battling it out to get through including Piastri and Hulkenberg. Hamilton moves to fifth, just behind Alonso.

Norris, currently eighth, does not improve.

Hulkenberg moves 11th... so is out Albon moves seventh so should be safe, dropping Stroll out for now.

Piastri into 10th, but Stroll is about to complete his lap... he gets a tow from Alonso and he needs it as his DRS flap is not open! That knocks Piastri out...

10:03 AM

SQ2 - Leclerc with the fastest first sector

Ocon is 11th but will not complete another hot lap so will not be making it through. Yellow flags in sector two as Sainz has stopped.

Leclerc goes second fastest, within a tenth of Verstappen. Sainz gets going again and the green flags come out. Not sure if that affected anyone else's lap?

Carlos locks up his front right tyre and runs deep! 😳



The Spaniard is currently in P5 for SQ2...#AzerbaijanGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/M5wY5ygTCK — Formula 1 (@F1) April 29, 2023

10:01 AM

SQ2 - Three minutes remain

Verstappen thinks he's safe and is back in his garage, which seems fair enough. Four tenths the gap between him and Leclerc.

Here's the current order:

VER LEC PER ALO SAI HAM NOR STR ALB PIA

DROP ZONE: RUS OCO MAG HUL SAR

10:00 AM

SQ2 - What can Norris do?

He moves up from 11th to sixth and ahead of Russell. Alonso goes fourth ahead of Sainz and Hamilton. Albon into eighth to split the Ferraris as Verstappen ducks into the pit lane.

09:59 AM

SQ2 - Leclerc nearly four tenths slower than Verstappen

It's good enough for second.

Meanwhile it's: NOR, ALB, PIA, HUL and SAR in the drop zone.

09:59 AM

SQ2 - Verstappen goes fastest

Perez can't get to within half a second and Hamilton goes third with Russell fourth. Hamilton 0.7s off Verstappen but Russell a further second slower than that... will probably be a bit quicker on his next run on the medium tyres.

Hulkenberg locked up and went straight on at turn seven. He flatspotted his tyres but managed to get going again.

Leclerc about to cross the line...

09:57 AM

SQ2 - Verstappen fastest in S1

Leclerc yet to set a time there yet. Perez also on a good lap. Hulkenberg has stopped somewhere on track in the second sector... can he get going again? Doesn't seem like he's in the wall otherwise we'd have seen it. Nope, he's going again.

09:53 AM

SQ2 - A DRS problem with Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin

Not good. He was sixth there, but a fair way adrift of the top few drivers.

09:51 AM

GREEN LIGHT: SQ2 begins

This is a 10-minute session with another fiver drivers eliminated at the end of it.

09:51 AM

Sargeant makes it through, then

But he's obviously not going to be able to take part in SQ2. And it might be doubtful whether the Williams team can get the car fixed for the sprint race this afternoon. To be honest, if you're going to be near the back anyway, is there much point in taking part in the sprint race? Just sit it out and save the mileage.

09:47 AM

SQ1 ends - Classification

LEC 1:42.820 VER +0.468 HAM +0.741 SAI +0.802 RUS +0.943 ALO +0.969 PER +1.038 STR +1.059 NOR +1.118 ALB +1.167 SAR +1.222 MAG +1.281 PIA +1.359 OCO +1.613 HUL +2.023

ELIMINATED: ZHO BOT TSU GAS DEV

09:46 AM

Sargeant went wide and into the wall at turn 15

A couple of Ferraris ahead of him may have distracted him as he entered the corner. Sainz went to the inside of the corner to get out of the way, which was sensible but it seemed to put the American off.

"Man, the Ferraris were in the middle of the road," he said. Not quite.

09:43 AM

SQ1 - RED FLAG

Logan Sargeant in the wall! That'll be the end of the session. It's made a mess of the rear and the right of his car. He has stopped to the side of the track. Not entirely sure what happened.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩



It's a big hit for Logan Sargeant! 😩



Sargeant is OK, but it's a devastating end to what was looking like a promising Sprint Shootout for the rookie!



SQ1 will not be resumed#AzerbaijanGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/F0QLifhNWv — Formula 1 (@F1) April 29, 2023

09:42 AM

SQ1 - Russell into fifth

Ocon backs out of a lap. Alonso into sixth. Leclerc leads Verstappen, Hamilton, Sainz, Russell and Alonso.

Piastri loitering around the drop zone in 14th and has to string a lap together, but he only moves up to 13th.

09:41 AM

SQ1 - Leclerc fastest now!

0.468s faster than Verstappen, as Sainz goes third but 0.8s off his team-mate again. Norris now into the drop zone.

09:40 AM

SQ1 - Gasly back in the pit lane

That is bad news and means he will likely be out here.

Hamilton goes second, 0.002s faster than Leclerc, but Leclerc is on another good lap...

09:39 AM

SQ1 - Three mins remain

Albon and Sargeant are in the top three currently, around six and seven tenths off Leclerc.

It's currently TSU, GAS, DEV, ZHO and BOT in the drop zone.

09:38 AM

SQ1 - "Very low grip out there," Perez says

Alonso sneaks into third, but still nine tenths off Leclerc.

More yellow flags in sector one, this time it's De Vries at turn three, but he manages to go down the escape road... unlike yesterday when he went into the wall.

09:36 AM

SQ1 - Verstappen on a fine lap

As Perez goes faster than Hamilton by two tenths. Leclerc is on an ever better lap than Verstappen, though.

It's a 1:43.563 for Verstappen, but Leclerc is 0.191s faster as he crosses the line. Encouraging. Sainz in third, but a whole second slower than his team-mate.

09:36 AM

SQ1 - Hamilton moves fastest

He is ahead of Magnussen, Sargeant, Norris, Tsunoda and Albon.

Seven minutes remain.

09:35 AM

SQ1 - Green flags

Still no TV footage of Piastri's incident, whatever it was, but we assume he didn't totally shove it into the wall, but he did take 1min20sec to complete the middle sector alone, so it was a lengthy stoppage.

09:34 AM

SQ1 - Yellow flags

It looks like Piastri has stopped on track after turn three...

09:32 AM

SQ1 - Looks like longer runs from the drivers

As opposed to multiple runs, according to Sky's Ted Kravitz.

09:30 AM

GREEN LIGHT: SQ1 begins!

12 minutes on the clock, 20 drivers in and only 15 to go through to the next part of the session.

09:29 AM

One man who will be hoping for a better day today

Is Nyck de Vries, who put his AlphaTauri into the wall. Mind you, Pierre Gasly did the same to his Alpine. Today is a new day...

09:25 AM

About five minutes to go until we kick off SQ1

Predictions? Leclerc will be buoyed by that performance yesterday, but the conditions are a little different. Probably a bit warmer and with more sunlight on the track. I think Verstappen will get pole this time.

09:22 AM

A fascinating discovery from the BBC's Andrew Benson...

There is a loophole in the new rules, I'm told, and there is nothing to stop drivers running wet tyres. So, if they both make it to Q3, they could have their own private shoot-out for ninth place on wets — Andrew Benson (@andrewbensonf1) April 29, 2023

That would be pretty funny.

09:16 AM

A bit more about the sprint shootout

It is, in essence, the same as the normal qualifying but with each of the three parts shortened and renamed. Instead of Q1 etc we have SQ1, SQ2 and SQ3. SQ1 is 12 minutes long, SQ2 is 10 minutes long and SQ3 is eight minutes long. Five drivers are eliminated in each of SQ1 and SQ2, leaving 10 in SQ3.

So, instead of 45 minutes of running we have 30, which should make it a little more chaotic and fraught. Eight minutes is probably not enough time to get two clear out-hot-in lap runs done, so we may see drivers fuelled for two hot laps, though that sometimes happens in normal qualifying anyway.

There is also a mandatory tyre selected in these sessions. It's mediums for everyone in SQ1 and SQ2 and softs for everyone in SQ3.

09:06 AM

Current constructor standings

09:02 AM

Current driver standings: Top 10

08:58 AM

How does this 'sprint' business all work then?

It is fairly simple.

On Friday we had qualifying, which set the grid for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Today we have a sprint qualifying (labelled the sprint shootout), which sets the grid for this afternoon's sprint race. The sprint race awards championship points to the top eight finishers.

It is a bit different to last year but means we get one fewer practice session and one extra qualifying session, with the sprint in effect a standalone event, as part of the championship.

08:45 AM

A reminder of the schedule for the remainder of the weekend

Saturday, April 29

Sprint shootout/qualifying: 9.30am BST

Sprint: 2.30pm

Sunday, April 30

Race: Noon BST

08:40 AM

Qualifying times

Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1min 40.203secs Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:40.391 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:40.495 Carlos Sainz Jr (Spa) Ferrari 1:41.016 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:41.177 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:41.253 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:41.281 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:41.581 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:41.611 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:41.611 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:41.654 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:41.798 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:41.818 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:42.259 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:42.395 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:42.642 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:42.755 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:43.417 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:44.853 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:55.282

A reminder that these times set the order for Sunday's grand prix.

08:16 AM

Good morning F1 fans

And welcome to our coverage for Saturday's Formula One action from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. It will be a Saturday like no other in F1, as it will see the debut of the Sprint Shootout this morning and then the sprint race a little later on this afternoon. Perhaps F1 will go all American and start calling it something like Sprint Saturday. That's not a bad name, actually.

In case you have no idea what I am talking about, this weekend is the first sprint race weekend of six this year but F1 has in effect turned the sprint into a standalone event with its own modified qualifying session, all running on a Saturday. The setting the grid for Sunday's grand prix was done yesterday, so today's action only concerns setting the grid for the sprint and then the sprint itself, for which championship points are awarded for the top eight drivers.

I think it could work though, as I wrote yesterday, it would have been nice for them to try something a little different with the sprint qualifying, rather than just making the mini-sessions shorter, but there you go. It leads to an action-packed weekend.

Pole position qualifier Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari talks with Second placed qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at B - Getty Images/Bryn Lennon

Who is favourite? Well, the qualifying session yesterday sprung a surprise as Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position ahead of the two Red Bulls. Leclerc's eight-tenths gap to his team-mate Carlos Sainz shows how good a lap it was, but the 0.188sec to the leading Red Bull of Verstappen was the more notable thing. That is a combination that has dominated so far this year. Going into this weekend, had Leclerc got to within two tenths of Verstappen you'd have said it was a good result, but this was fantastic.

Does it make him favourite for the sprint today? I am not sure. Possibly favourite for qualifying, yes, but Ferrari's problems have been in race trim and Red Bull have tended to extend their advantage from qualifying to the race. Admittedly it's only a 100km-long race, but once DRS is activated you fancy a Red Bull to charge through. Still, there's no denying it's the most competitive session we've had so far this year at the very front.

In any case, we will find out as the Sprint Shootout (or sprint qualifying, in other words) begins at 9.30am BST, with the sprint race itself at 2.30pm this afternoon.