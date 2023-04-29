Azerbaijan GP sprint: Max Verstappen confronts George Russell after Sergio Perez wins
03:43 PM
Updated constructor standings
03:43 PM
Updated driver standings - Top 10
Perez closes the gap on Verstappen by a couple of points.
03:37 PM
Red Bull's Christian Horner on the Verstappen/Russell incident
"He voiced his opinion to George, it's probably a good idea he [Russell] left his crash helmet on. When you get damage to your car, I would be surprised if he was happy about that."
"He's like an elephant, he'll remember that... he'll bank that for a while."
03:34 PM
What Russell and Verstappen said to each other post-race
GR: "...there was no grip. I was locking up."
MV: "Mate, we all have no grip. We all need to leave a little bit of space."
GR: "I know, I know. Watch the onboard."
MV: "Yeah... I expect next time the same, you know? D------"
03:31 PM
Winner Perez reacts to eight points
"It was good, with these tricky sessions. It's been a lot of pressure put on us and our teams. To get away with maximum points today was the main objective. We were able to learn a bit but obviously tomorrow we are going to be on much higher fuel loads... P3 is not ideal for tomorrow's race but I will give it a go and fight for the win."
03:30 PM
What Leclerc had to say
"We cannot change the car so of course you can work a little but here and there on the flap maybe. It confirms a little bit what we thought, the Red Bull still has the upper hand in the race, but we must not forget how far behind we were in race pace two races ago.
"If winning is not possible we just need to take the maximum points and today there was not anything more. Happy with the second place and we will try and go for the win tomorrow. I didn't fight too much Checo because I wanted to keep my tyres, I knew this was our weak point. I tried to stay in the DRS of Checo so he could pull me on the straight but it wasn't enough."
03:29 PM
Russell speaks
"I was down the inside and I think, as a driver you know the risks when you're on the outside... I am not going to hold back because he's leading the championship. I was surprised he was holding it on the outside, he has a lot more to lose than I have. I was surprised he was resisting the position.
"Nothing more to say on it. I was surprised why he was so angry, he still finished the race in P3. If you're trying to overtake a guy on the outside, there's a risk the guy on the inside is going to run into you. I don't think it would have been any different had the positions been reversed."
03:18 PM
Verstappen still unhappy in his post-race interview
"It's not clarified [the situation with Russell]. I don't understand why you need to take so much risk, under steer into my sidepod. We all have no grip. It's fine, we still got into P3 and got some good points but it is what it is. It doesn't look [the car] that great, we will focus on tomorrow."
03:13 PM
Verstappen confronts George Russell
His left sidepod is pretty badly damaged. Seems like Russell apologised but he continues his row:
"Mate we all have no grip, we all need to leave a little bit of space. I expect next time the same." he says.
The damage on Max's car is huge 😮
Remarkable he was able to finish in P3 👏#AzerbaijanGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/bwL3oEwZXh
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 29, 2023
Seems like he might have called him a rude word, too.
03:09 PM
Azerbaijan GP sprint: Classification
PER 8pts
LEC 7pts
VER 6pts
RUS 5pts
SAI 4pts
ALO 3pts
HAM 2pts
STR 1pt
ALB
PIA
MAG
ZHO
GAS
DEV
HUL
BOT
NOR
OCO
OUT: TSU
03:09 PM
SERGIO PEREZ WINS THE AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX SPRINT
A fine, fine race from the Mexican. Leclerc manages to hold off Verstappen, then it's Russell, Sainz, Alonso, Hamilton and Stroll. Eight points to Perez. Nicely done, he likes it here.
03:08 PM
FINAL LAP
Can Verstappen get ahead by the finish line? It'll take every last bit of power that Red Bull power unit has...
Leclerc extends his lead to more than one second, but will it be more than a second at the DRS detection line?
Verstappen could do with DRS...
03:07 PM
Lap 16 of 17 - Perez cruising it now
Verstappen is, however, closing on Perez but he is running out of time to make the move.
SPRINT LAP 16/17
Less than a second separates Leclerc and Verstappen!
The Dutchman is riding on Charles' tail 😅#AzerbaijanGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/V5ev9ckv4C
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 29, 2023
03:05 PM
Lap 15 of 17 - Perez's lead grows
Here's how they stand currently.
PER
LEC +3.2s
VER +4.4s
RUS +8.5s
SAI +10.1s
ALO +11.8s
HAM +14.4s
STR +17.5s
03:02 PM
Lap 14 of 17 - It is spreading out a bit at the front now
Perez leads Leclerc by 1.4s who leads Verstappen by 1.3s. Russell is a further 4.5s further behind and in fourth.
The gap from Perez to Leclerc, however, grows to more than two seconds by the end of the lap... 0.8s Perez extended his lead by. Verstappen doesn't make great inroads into the Ferrari, though: just a couple of tenths.
03:00 PM
Lap 13 of 17 - Leclerc more than a second ahead of Verstappen
It's pretty evenly spaced among the top three, which bodes well for Ferrari's hopes tomorrow. Ocon's turn to pit and change the soft tyres.
02:59 PM
Lap 12 of 17 - Perez leads Leclerc and Verstappen
Other than the battle for second, it's Albon and Stroll that is the closest fight and that is for eighth. Stroll puts a move up the inside of the Williams and moves up into eighth but Albon has DRS and comes back at the Aston Martin to turn three, but Stroll defends well.
02:57 PM
Lap 11 of 17 - Norris told to pit to change for fresh tyres
Leclerc no longer has DRS, which helps Verstappen, who sets the fastest lap of the race.
02:56 PM
Lap 10 of 17 - Perez with the fastest lap
No bonus points this time. Leclerc has DRS, but so does Verstappen. Leclerc doing a decent job at keeping Verstappen behind him at the moment but it does feel like a matter of time.
Anyway, here's the top eight and gaps:
PER
LEC +0.9s
VER +2.1s
RUS +4.5s
SAI +6.1s
ALO +7.0s
HAM +8.2s
ALB +10.6s
02:53 PM
Lap 9 of 17 - Perez leads Leclerc and Verstappen, Albon vulnerable to Stroll
"Nicely done, Max. And without contact," Verstappen is told. "Yeah, I know how to do that," Verstappen says. Not sure he needs to feel so hard done by to be honest. It happens.
Leclerc close enough to use DRS to defend from Verstappen at the moment.
Piastri up into 10th ahead of team-mate Norris.
02:52 PM
Lap 8 of 17 - Perez takes the lead!
A simple job in the end, up the inside at turn one. Leclerc gets DRS on the run to turn three but isn't close enough to think about putting a move on him. He will be vulnerable to Verstappen now, who is within DRS range. Surely a formality, too.
SPRINT LAP 8/17
SERGIO PEREZ TAKES THE LEAD!
He sends it down the inside of Leclerc at Turn 1 #AzerbaijanGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/V8j2EMHT46
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 29, 2023
02:51 PM
Lap 7 of 17 - Perez has DRS behind Leclerc
Is this going to be a done deal? It normally is, Leclerc will need to fight for all his life here but I can't see him keeping either let alone both of them behind for very long. But the final drag to the finish line is a strange place here as you can pass too early and then be passed at turn one.
Perez is close, opens the DRS, but will get get the job done?
02:49 PM
Lap 6 of 17 - Race restarts
The SC peels in and Leclerc leads the pack. He keeps his lead but Russell loses a place to Verstappen and Hamilton loses a place to Alonso!
Verstappen got Russell at the first corner, taking the inside line after out-dragging him to the braking zone. Nicely done.
Leclerc leads Perez, Verstappen, Russell, Sainz and Alonso. Hamilton and Albon make up the top eight.
02:45 PM
Lap 5 of 17 - SC in this lap, I think
The debris is cleared and Tsunoda has pulled back into the pits so we should be able to get racing. And we will...
Something up at Ferrari? "----., there was a cut," Leclerc says on the radio. A cut on the engine?
02:43 PM
Lap 4 of 17 - SC joins the track
Verstappen is told he has suffered some floor damage and is not happy why Russell hasn't picked up a penalty for it. Meanwhile, Tsunoda continues crabbing around the track at a very slow speed.
02:41 PM
Lap 3 of 17 - Top eight under VSC
LEC
PER
RUS
VER
SAI
HAM
ALO
ALB
Replays show that it was turn two where the bigger collision between Russell and Verstappen was as the Mercedes went up the inside, with debris coming off the Red Bull.
Meanwhile, Tsunoda has been sent out but it's a forlorn hope. He's going very slowly as his rear-right wheel is skew-whiff and he's crabbing along the track. Not sure why he isn't pulling to the side of the track, it's potentially dangerous.
And now we get a full SC, probably because of the debris. Amateur hour at the moment...
02:39 PM
Lap 2 of 17 - Leclerc leads Perez by 1.2s
Yellow flags in sectors two and three, but no sign of a SC. There's debris on the track and the tyre is still rolling down the track, very slowly... we finally get the call for a VSC...
SPRINT LAP 1/17
⚠️ VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR ⚠️
Tsunoda hits the wall and loses his right rear tyre! 😩#AzerbaijanGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/aZWMp3eHQX
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 29, 2023
He understeered into the wall, with wheel debris across the track and a tyre in the middle of the track. Not sure if something went wrong or it was just a brain fade? Tsunoda makes it back to the pit lane...
02:37 PM
THE AZERBAIJAN GP SPRINT IS GO!
It's a speedy start from Leclerc who keeps the lead, Verstappen though comes under pressure from George Russell at turn two, where they nearly touch, and it continues through to turn three down the straight! Russell puts the move on Verstappen and goes up the inside... Verstappen got very close to the wall there but kept it out of them...
SPRINT LAP 1/17
Russell makes it past Verstappen at Turn 3! 🙌
Verstappen is not impressed over the airwaves with the Mercedes driver's overtake#AzerbaijanGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/3MCtC87rwK
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 29, 2023
Leclerc leads Perez, Russell, Verstappen, Sainz, Hamilton, Alonso and Albon.
He wants his team to report George Russell for tagging him when overtaking...
What's this, a lone tyre rolling down the track towards turn 15... Tsunoda has lost his right rear tyre! Will this be a SC?
02:34 PM
Here we go
They are lining up on the grid after the formation lap. The starts are usually a bit hairy here, will we see that again?
02:31 PM
Starting tyre types
Leclerc on fresh mediums as is Sainz. Lando Norris on a used set of softs. Everyone else apart fromPiastri, Magnussen, Zhou, Tsunoda, Gasly and De Vries are on used mediums.
02:30 PM
I still don't think the sprint races are that great
Better than a practice session, yes, but they are in essence the first stint of a race before the pit stops. A couple of decent laps and then it settles into a familiar pattern. Usually.
02:28 PM
Unlike last year...
...the new sprint format no longer sets the grid for Sunday's grand prix. However, points are awarded to the top eight finishers, from eight points to the winner down to one point for the eighth-placed driver.
02:24 PM
Not long to go now
I wonder if we'll see another red flag. Three so far this weekend.
02:22 PM
Sergio Perez speaks to Sky Sports F1
"It's always a new challenge. Every race is a new challenge. I am sure Charles will be very alert so let's see," he says. Not very enlightening but these 15-second interviews on the way to the grid very rarely are.
02:21 PM
The grid for the sprint
1. LEC 2. PER
3. VER 4. RUS
5. SAI 6. HAM
7. ALB 8. ALO
9. STR 10. NOR
11. PIA 12. HUL
13. MAG 14. ZHO
15. BOT 16. TSU
17. GAS 18. DEV
PIT LANE: OCO
02:15 PM
Christian Horner speaks to Sky Sports F1
"It's been very evenly matched at the end of the straights... they've looked very strong but nobody has done a long run yet. This temperature could be a factor, we're about to find out. The first time for everything is a bit different, I certainly think having a qualifying earlier today rather than a session where we're just burning rubber made more sense."
02:12 PM
And a final data dump
The drivers' average qualifying positions so far this year. Both Red Bull drivers have one outlier (Australia for Perez and Saudi Arabia for Verstappen).
Stellar job from Albon to get into the top 10. De Vries and Gasly having a bit of a mare overall and indeed this weekend.
02:05 PM
The pit lane is open
25 minutes until lights out...
01:57 PM
Drivers qualifying team-mate head-to-head stats
A few men on this list with a 100 per cent record: Albon, Hulkenberg, Alonso and Tsunoda. The one at Haas is a little surprising. Gasly is having a bit of a mare in qualifying compared to Ocon at the moment.
01:52 PM
We've now had five qualifying sessions this year
So a few stats and numbers to give you a bit of context to how each driver and team is faring.
First up is the raw pace ranking, which orders on average how quick each team has been in qualifying trim.
Ferrari have closed up a bit after Leclerc's excellent performances in the two qualifying sessions yesterday and today in Baku. Aston Martin have struggled a bit here and have dropped back, though it may have been closer had they not suffered the DRS malfunctions. It's pretty close in the midfield, too, with Williams doing a decent job.
01:43 PM
And some (bad) news on Logan Sargeant's car from Williams
Logan’s car will not run in the #F1Sprint this afternoon despite the best efforts of the team. 😔
After receiving the FW45 back following the shootout, we worked flat-out on the car but there is not enough time to complete the repair. Subsequently we have withdrawn Logan from… pic.twitter.com/cy8Q1nerww
— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) April 29, 2023
With the sprint race result no longer setting the grid for Sunday's Grand Prix I do wonder if, later in the season, we might see teams who qualify towards the back not bother. Of course, it's an opportunity for them to get data in racing conditions for the grand prix the next day, but at the same time there will be the issue of picking up penalties for changing components and saving mileage in a race might be more beneficial. It probably and hopefully won't be the case, but you cannot rule it out.
01:39 PM
Some news from Alpine: Ocon to start from the pit lane
The team has taken Car #31 out of parc ferme conditions, meaning Esteban will start today’s Sprint Race and tomorrow's #AzerbaijanGP from the Pit Lane.#Alpine pic.twitter.com/R5ypR88w1Y
— BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) April 29, 2023
01:31 PM
Sprint qualifying, classification
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Sergio Perez, Red Bull
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
George Russell, Mercedes
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Alexander Albon, Williams
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Lando Norris, McLaren
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
Esteban Ocon, Alpine
Kevin Magnussen, Haas
Logan Sargeant, Williams
Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo
Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri
The final grid will be slightly different to this for reasons about to be outline, but a full starting grid will be posted closer to the start time. It's not too different to this.
01:25 PM
Sprint shootout report: Leclerc makes it a double in Baku
Charles Leclerc will start today's sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from pole position.
A day after he raced to the top spot in qualifying for Sunday's main event, Leclerc was fastest again to put his Ferrari at the front for the 17-lap dash in Baku on Saturday evening.
Leclerc broke his front wing after thudding into the wall during his final run but the Monegasque's first effort in Q3 was fast enough for him to take the spoils.
He qualified 0.147sec ahead of Sergio Perez with Max Verstappen third.
George Russell qualified fourth, two places ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the other Mercedes. Carlos Sainz, who was held up behind team-mate Leclerc following his accident, finished fifth.
Lando Norris made it through to Q3 but under the rules he was unable to take part because he did not have a set of new soft tyres available – an error by his McLaren team. He will start in 10th place.
"I tried to push again and I lost it in Turn 5, but it doesn't have any consequence on qualifying," said Leclerc following his accident.
"But I was very happy with the first lap and now we have to convert that into the race.
"We will go for it. We need to be realistic and we have been on the back foot in the race behind the Red Bulls so far this year, but hopefully we will have a good surprise.
"Ferrari needs to be on top and I will give absolutely everything to win."
PA Sport
10:51 AM
Okay, that is it for now
The sprint race begins at 2.30pm BST and we will be here roughly an hour before for all the build-up.
10:39 AM
Well, that might make the sprint interesting?
Let's see. Leclerc was very clear that Ferrari have struggled with race pace compared to their qualifying pace and also compared to Red Bull. Another good lap from Albon but the Williams would have been expected to go well here due to the long straight.
Hopefully Leclerc can put up a bit of a fight this afternoon. Verstappen third behind Perez, so that could make his afternoon a little more complicated. No need to take any undue risks, though, he rarely settles for anything less than first.
10:25 AM
Leclerc reacts to another fine lap
"With the soft it was a little bit tricky because we haven't driven on this tyre since yesterday... the conditions are very different. The rear overheated on the second lap, I tried to push a bit more to gain some more lap time and I lost it in turn five. It's a shame if he [Carlos] was improving.
"Very happy with the first lap and now we have to confirm that in the race. We will go for it but we also need to be realistic... but we have been on the back foot in the race. Today we will have more of an answer in the race to see if we are competitive. Ferrari needs to be on top and I will do absolutely everything to win."
10:22 AM
SQ3 - Classification
LEC 1:41.697
PER +0.147
VER +0.290
RUS +0.555
SAI +0.590
HAM +0.805
ALB +1.149
ALO +1.313
STR +1.367
NOR (NO TIME)
10:21 AM
CHARLES LECLERC TAKES POLE FOR THE SPRINT RACE
It was a fine lap first up... and was enough in the end. His trip to the barriers did not really affect anyone but his team-mate Sainz behind. Leclerc takes his battered Ferrari to parc ferme and it all looks a bit odd.
Charles Leclerc brings his mangled SF-23 to the no.1 placard 🙈#AzerbaijanGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/yKNyi6rd9F
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 29, 2023
10:20 AM
SQ3 - Perez cannot improve to beat Leclerc
But he's ahead of Verstappen for now...
Russell improves to fourth, to beat Sainz.
Can Verstappen pip Leclerc at the line? No he can't! It's only good enough for third...
10:19 AM
SQ3 - Perez is 0.183s down on Leclerc after one sector
It might be difficult for the drivers to improve given they are now on the soft tyres, that degrade quicker.
Hamilton improves his first sector.
Perez is much closer in the middle sector, within 0.10s of Leclerc...
But Leclerc is in the barriers and will not improve! He keeps it going, though... but is at the mercy of others.
Charles Leclerc is in the barriers!!!!
He won't get to do a final run, but still holds onto provisional pole! 😱#AzerbaijanGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/rOnE8rwf3a
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 29, 2023
10:18 AM
SQ3 - The drivers are really crawling around on their cool-down laps
They are trying to eke their tyre life out for this final hot lap, which is about to begin.
Here we go...
10:17 AM
SQ3 - Current order with two minutes on the clock
LEC
PER
VER
SAI
HAM
RUS
ALB
STR
ALO
NOR
DRS issues persist at Aston Martin and they are behind the Williams of Alexander Albon.
10:16 AM
SQ3 - Leclerc goes fastest by 0.179s!
Sainz into fourth but 0.590s behind his team-mate and behind both Red Bulls. It was a bit of a scrappy lap from Verstappen, losing the rear end a couple of times in the middle sector. It could be close if he gets it together.
10:15 AM
SQ3 - Perez with a 1:41.876...
Verstappen is 0.264s behind as he crosses the line! Second so far.
Hamilton into third, then Russell and then Albon.
Leclerc on his hot lap now and sets the fastest middle sector...
10:14 AM
SQ3 - Verstappen with a 35.729 in sector one
That's faster than Perez by nearly a tenth and half a second up on Hamilton.
Perez sets the faster and fastest middle sector and is looking the faster driver...
10:13 AM
SQ3 - Six minutes remain
I can't see multiple runs being done here but each driver may get two hot laps. Verstappen begins his hot lap...
10:12 AM
SQ3 begins!
Just the eight minutes and it will decide the top 10 on the grid for this afternoon's sprint race. Norris is through but won't take part because he has no new soft tyres left to use, and they are mandatory, so he cannot run.
10:07 AM
Well, the Red Bulls are keen
They are queuing up at the end of the pit lane a few minutes before SQ3 is even due to begin.
10:06 AM
SQ2 ends - Classification
VER 1:42.417
LEC +0.083
SAI +0.492
PER +0.508
ALO +0.559
HAM +0.644
RUS +0.695
STR +0.985
ALB +0.959
NOR +0.978
ELIMINATED:
PIA
HUL
OCO
MAG
SAR
10:05 AM
SQ2 - Final laps being completed
A few drivers battling it out to get through including Piastri and Hulkenberg. Hamilton moves to fifth, just behind Alonso.
Norris, currently eighth, does not improve.
Hulkenberg moves 11th... so is out Albon moves seventh so should be safe, dropping Stroll out for now.
Piastri into 10th, but Stroll is about to complete his lap... he gets a tow from Alonso and he needs it as his DRS flap is not open! That knocks Piastri out...
10:03 AM
SQ2 - Leclerc with the fastest first sector
Ocon is 11th but will not complete another hot lap so will not be making it through. Yellow flags in sector two as Sainz has stopped.
Leclerc goes second fastest, within a tenth of Verstappen. Sainz gets going again and the green flags come out. Not sure if that affected anyone else's lap?
Carlos locks up his front right tyre and runs deep! 😳
The Spaniard is currently in P5 for SQ2...#AzerbaijanGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/M5wY5ygTCK
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 29, 2023
10:01 AM
SQ2 - Three minutes remain
Verstappen thinks he's safe and is back in his garage, which seems fair enough. Four tenths the gap between him and Leclerc.
Here's the current order:
VER
LEC
PER
ALO
SAI
HAM
NOR
STR
ALB
PIA
DROP ZONE:
RUS
OCO
MAG
HUL
SAR
10:00 AM
SQ2 - What can Norris do?
He moves up from 11th to sixth and ahead of Russell. Alonso goes fourth ahead of Sainz and Hamilton. Albon into eighth to split the Ferraris as Verstappen ducks into the pit lane.
09:59 AM
SQ2 - Leclerc nearly four tenths slower than Verstappen
It's good enough for second.
Meanwhile it's: NOR, ALB, PIA, HUL and SAR in the drop zone.
09:59 AM
SQ2 - Verstappen goes fastest
Perez can't get to within half a second and Hamilton goes third with Russell fourth. Hamilton 0.7s off Verstappen but Russell a further second slower than that... will probably be a bit quicker on his next run on the medium tyres.
Hulkenberg locked up and went straight on at turn seven. He flatspotted his tyres but managed to get going again.
Leclerc about to cross the line...
09:57 AM
SQ2 - Verstappen fastest in S1
Leclerc yet to set a time there yet. Perez also on a good lap. Hulkenberg has stopped somewhere on track in the second sector... can he get going again? Doesn't seem like he's in the wall otherwise we'd have seen it. Nope, he's going again.
09:53 AM
SQ2 - A DRS problem with Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin
Not good. He was sixth there, but a fair way adrift of the top few drivers.
09:51 AM
GREEN LIGHT: SQ2 begins
This is a 10-minute session with another fiver drivers eliminated at the end of it.
09:51 AM
Sargeant makes it through, then
But he's obviously not going to be able to take part in SQ2. And it might be doubtful whether the Williams team can get the car fixed for the sprint race this afternoon. To be honest, if you're going to be near the back anyway, is there much point in taking part in the sprint race? Just sit it out and save the mileage.
09:47 AM
SQ1 ends - Classification
LEC 1:42.820
VER +0.468
HAM +0.741
SAI +0.802
RUS +0.943
ALO +0.969
PER +1.038
STR +1.059
NOR +1.118
ALB +1.167
SAR +1.222
MAG +1.281
PIA +1.359
OCO +1.613
HUL +2.023
ELIMINATED:
ZHO
BOT
TSU
GAS
DEV
09:46 AM
Sargeant went wide and into the wall at turn 15
A couple of Ferraris ahead of him may have distracted him as he entered the corner. Sainz went to the inside of the corner to get out of the way, which was sensible but it seemed to put the American off.
"Man, the Ferraris were in the middle of the road," he said. Not quite.
09:43 AM
SQ1 - RED FLAG
Logan Sargeant in the wall! That'll be the end of the session. It's made a mess of the rear and the right of his car. He has stopped to the side of the track. Not entirely sure what happened.
🚩 RED FLAG 🚩
It's a big hit for Logan Sargeant! 😩
Sargeant is OK, but it's a devastating end to what was looking like a promising Sprint Shootout for the rookie!
SQ1 will not be resumed#AzerbaijanGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/F0QLifhNWv
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 29, 2023
09:42 AM
SQ1 - Russell into fifth
Ocon backs out of a lap. Alonso into sixth. Leclerc leads Verstappen, Hamilton, Sainz, Russell and Alonso.
Piastri loitering around the drop zone in 14th and has to string a lap together, but he only moves up to 13th.
09:41 AM
SQ1 - Leclerc fastest now!
0.468s faster than Verstappen, as Sainz goes third but 0.8s off his team-mate again. Norris now into the drop zone.
09:40 AM
SQ1 - Gasly back in the pit lane
That is bad news and means he will likely be out here.
Hamilton goes second, 0.002s faster than Leclerc, but Leclerc is on another good lap...
09:39 AM
SQ1 - Three mins remain
Albon and Sargeant are in the top three currently, around six and seven tenths off Leclerc.
It's currently TSU, GAS, DEV, ZHO and BOT in the drop zone.
09:38 AM
SQ1 - "Very low grip out there," Perez says
Alonso sneaks into third, but still nine tenths off Leclerc.
More yellow flags in sector one, this time it's De Vries at turn three, but he manages to go down the escape road... unlike yesterday when he went into the wall.
09:36 AM
SQ1 - Verstappen on a fine lap
As Perez goes faster than Hamilton by two tenths. Leclerc is on an ever better lap than Verstappen, though.
It's a 1:43.563 for Verstappen, but Leclerc is 0.191s faster as he crosses the line. Encouraging. Sainz in third, but a whole second slower than his team-mate.
09:36 AM
SQ1 - Hamilton moves fastest
He is ahead of Magnussen, Sargeant, Norris, Tsunoda and Albon.
Seven minutes remain.
09:35 AM
SQ1 - Green flags
Still no TV footage of Piastri's incident, whatever it was, but we assume he didn't totally shove it into the wall, but he did take 1min20sec to complete the middle sector alone, so it was a lengthy stoppage.
09:34 AM
SQ1 - Yellow flags
It looks like Piastri has stopped on track after turn three...
09:32 AM
SQ1 - Looks like longer runs from the drivers
As opposed to multiple runs, according to Sky's Ted Kravitz.
09:30 AM
GREEN LIGHT: SQ1 begins!
12 minutes on the clock, 20 drivers in and only 15 to go through to the next part of the session.
09:29 AM
One man who will be hoping for a better day today
Is Nyck de Vries, who put his AlphaTauri into the wall. Mind you, Pierre Gasly did the same to his Alpine. Today is a new day...
09:25 AM
About five minutes to go until we kick off SQ1
Predictions? Leclerc will be buoyed by that performance yesterday, but the conditions are a little different. Probably a bit warmer and with more sunlight on the track. I think Verstappen will get pole this time.
09:22 AM
A fascinating discovery from the BBC's Andrew Benson...
There is a loophole in the new rules, I'm told, and there is nothing to stop drivers running wet tyres. So, if they both make it to Q3, they could have their own private shoot-out for ninth place on wets
— Andrew Benson (@andrewbensonf1) April 29, 2023
That would be pretty funny.
09:16 AM
A bit more about the sprint shootout
It is, in essence, the same as the normal qualifying but with each of the three parts shortened and renamed. Instead of Q1 etc we have SQ1, SQ2 and SQ3. SQ1 is 12 minutes long, SQ2 is 10 minutes long and SQ3 is eight minutes long. Five drivers are eliminated in each of SQ1 and SQ2, leaving 10 in SQ3.
So, instead of 45 minutes of running we have 30, which should make it a little more chaotic and fraught. Eight minutes is probably not enough time to get two clear out-hot-in lap runs done, so we may see drivers fuelled for two hot laps, though that sometimes happens in normal qualifying anyway.
There is also a mandatory tyre selected in these sessions. It's mediums for everyone in SQ1 and SQ2 and softs for everyone in SQ3.
09:06 AM
Current constructor standings
09:02 AM
Current driver standings: Top 10
08:58 AM
How does this 'sprint' business all work then?
It is fairly simple.
On Friday we had qualifying, which set the grid for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Today we have a sprint qualifying (labelled the sprint shootout), which sets the grid for this afternoon's sprint race. The sprint race awards championship points to the top eight finishers.
It is a bit different to last year but means we get one fewer practice session and one extra qualifying session, with the sprint in effect a standalone event, as part of the championship.
08:45 AM
A reminder of the schedule for the remainder of the weekend
Saturday, April 29
Sprint shootout/qualifying: 9.30am BST
Sprint: 2.30pm
Sunday, April 30
Race: Noon BST
08:40 AM
Qualifying times
Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1min 40.203secs
Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:40.391
Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:40.495
Carlos Sainz Jr (Spa) Ferrari 1:41.016
Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:41.177
Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:41.253
Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:41.281
Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:41.581
Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:41.611
Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:41.611
George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:41.654
Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:41.798
Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:41.818
Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:42.259
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:42.395
Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:42.642
Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:42.755
Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:43.417
Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:44.853
Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:55.282
A reminder that these times set the order for Sunday's grand prix.
08:16 AM
Good morning F1 fans
And welcome to our coverage for Saturday's Formula One action from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. It will be a Saturday like no other in F1, as it will see the debut of the Sprint Shootout this morning and then the sprint race a little later on this afternoon. Perhaps F1 will go all American and start calling it something like Sprint Saturday. That's not a bad name, actually.
In case you have no idea what I am talking about, this weekend is the first sprint race weekend of six this year but F1 has in effect turned the sprint into a standalone event with its own modified qualifying session, all running on a Saturday. The setting the grid for Sunday's grand prix was done yesterday, so today's action only concerns setting the grid for the sprint and then the sprint itself, for which championship points are awarded for the top eight drivers.
I think it could work though, as I wrote yesterday, it would have been nice for them to try something a little different with the sprint qualifying, rather than just making the mini-sessions shorter, but there you go. It leads to an action-packed weekend.
Who is favourite? Well, the qualifying session yesterday sprung a surprise as Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position ahead of the two Red Bulls. Leclerc's eight-tenths gap to his team-mate Carlos Sainz shows how good a lap it was, but the 0.188sec to the leading Red Bull of Verstappen was the more notable thing. That is a combination that has dominated so far this year. Going into this weekend, had Leclerc got to within two tenths of Verstappen you'd have said it was a good result, but this was fantastic.
Does it make him favourite for the sprint today? I am not sure. Possibly favourite for qualifying, yes, but Ferrari's problems have been in race trim and Red Bull have tended to extend their advantage from qualifying to the race. Admittedly it's only a 100km-long race, but once DRS is activated you fancy a Red Bull to charge through. Still, there's no denying it's the most competitive session we've had so far this year at the very front.
In any case, we will find out as the Sprint Shootout (or sprint qualifying, in other words) begins at 9.30am BST, with the sprint race itself at 2.30pm this afternoon.