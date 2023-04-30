Toto Wolff - Toto Wolff calls for action after 'boring' Baku race - Getty Images/Mark Thompson

By Tom Cary, Senior Sports Correspondent, in Baku

After all the talk about how chaotic and crazy Azerbaijan would be, with Formula One’s controversial new sprint format being introduced at Baku’s sketchy street circuit, the main event itself, it has to be said, was a complete dud.

Even Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitted following Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix that the sport urgently needed to find a way to improve the show, describing the race as “boring”, with Red Bull’s cars “sailing off into the sunset” and the rest of the field largely stuck in one long drawn-out procession behind.

You might expect Wolff to say that. After all, his two drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, were only able to finish sixth and eighth respectively, miles behind Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, who were effectively in a race of their own at the front.

If Red Bull’s rivals keep sounding off about how ‘boring’ and lacking in entertainment the racing is, it could help to convince Formula One’s rulemakers that regulation change is necessary to rein Red Bull in.

Hamilton up to 6th with a smooth overtake on Stroll ⏩ pic.twitter.com/RJnb0ETc0I — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) April 30, 2023

But Wolff did not call for a change in the regulations. He conceded that Red Bull were ahead “on merit”, stressing it was up to the rest of the field “to do a better job” of closing the gap to them.

What Wolff did say was that the sport needed to work out why it was so difficult to overtake in general, and ask what it could do to change that.

“There was no overtaking today, even with a big pace difference,” Wolff complained. “It made it not great entertainment. I wouldn’t know today between Aston Martin and Ferrari and us who is quicker because you’re stuck where you’re stuck and that’s pretty much it.”

Wolff was not wrong there. This race was effectively decided by an early safety car, which worked in Perez’s favour, allowing the Mexican to leapfrog his teammate at the front. But there was little in the way of wheel-to-wheel action either between them or anyone behind them.

Which is to take nothing away from Perez. He held off the challenge of his teammate superbly, underlining his reputation as the so-called ‘King of the Streets’ (five of Perez’s six F1 victories have now come on street circuits). “But at the end it all comes down to racing,” Wolff pointed out. “It needs the tough battles and I think the highlight you could see yesterday [during the sprint race] was George and Max being able to battle it out. And today there was none of that.

Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 30, 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan - Getty Images/Mark Thompson

“Even if you were within 0.2 seconds it was nearly impossible to overtake unless the other driver makes a mistake.

“We need to look at it and how we can make it better, how we can avoid just a boring race.”

A longer DRS zone? “I’m not sure that 100m more DRS would have made a difference.”

Unsurprisingly, Wolff’s Red Bull team counterpart Christian Horner was less concerned. Describing Perez’s weekend, which also saw him claim victory in the sprint race, as “phenomenal”, Horner talked up the possibility that the Mexican could give Verstappen a run for his money this season.

Perez’s second victory in Baku lifted him to within six points of the double world champion in the drivers’ championship, and Horner said he was hitting a rich vein of form. “He’s certainly living up to his reputation as the King of the Streets or whatever he has been nicknamed,” Horner said. “Now he just needs to do it [win] at a normal track.”

Not many in F1 give him a chance of staying the course. Perez has traditionally been too inconsistent to match a driver of the calibre of Verstappen over the course of an entire season. But even if the Mexican defies his doubters and pushes Verstappen all the way, it does not solve the wider issue regarding the lack of overtaking in F1.

Sergio Perez (L) Max Verstappen (R) - Toto Wolff calls for action after 'boring' Baku race - Getty Images/Mark Thompson

First and foremost, Wolff acknowledged, Mercedes need to look at themselves. Asked about the huge speed deficit to Red Bull, which saw Perez and Verstappen put an astonishing 12 seconds between themselves and the rest of the field in just 12 laps following the withdrawal of the safety car, Wolff admitted:

“We either have to do a better job, all of us together, to catch [Red Bull], or we change the regulations. And I don’t think we should be doing the second. We have to win on merit and that means being more clever.” Wolff confirmed that a big upgrade package was still planned for Imola in two races’ time.

But in the wider context, he said, Formula One had to address the elephant in the paddock: the chronic lack of overtaking, particularly without the need for DRS.

There has been so much talk this week about the new sprint race format and whether it is a good or a bad thing. But ultimately, there are only six sprint races all year. If Formula One is relying on them to create drama, we are in big trouble.

Verstappen, a notable critic of sprint races, was right about one thing when he had his big rant after the sprint race on Saturday, calling the concept “artificial” and begging F1 to “scrap” the concept entirely: sprint races will not save the season, more competitive cars will. Preferably ones capable of overtaking each other.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix, as it happened

02:05 PM

Your podium

Second placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, right, of the Netherlands, third placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, and winner Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico attend the awarding ceremony after the Formula One Grand Prix at the Baku circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunday, April 30, 2023 - Darko Bandic/AP

Two men will be pretty happy with that. Verstappen didn't seem too bothered by it, mentioning that Perez was disadvantaged by the SC timing in Jeddah last year.

02:01 PM

Updated constructor standings

The battle for third looks interesting. Not a great weekend for McLaren, but an even worse one for Alpine. An absolute shocker, really.

02:00 PM

Updated driver standings: Top 10

Things looking a little healthier for Leclerc after that. Verstappen's lead cut to just eight five points. A slightly difficult weekend for George Russell, who now trails Hamilton by 25 points.

01:57 PM

And here's a video from Ocon's perspective...

01:55 PM

Another image from the Ocon/pit lane incident

They were closing the pit lane!

Looks like they were closing the pit lane with the belt barrier 😒



Not a good look at all.#F1 pic.twitter.com/pRdPjaXECb — r/Formula1 (@F1Subreddit) April 30, 2023

It's a slightly unusual situation that a driver would stop on the last lap, but still, they should have been aware.

01:54 PM

Sergio Perez on his sixth race win and second in Baku

"It really worked out today for us. We managed to stay in the DRS train and keep the pressure on Max. I think we had better deg on that first stint. It was looking good, already from that side, but then the Safety Car came and bunched everyone up, so it was again another race on the hard tyres. [On whether he could have chased down Verstappen were the roles reversed] "I think it was very close between us, we pushed to the maximum today, we both clipped the wall a few times. The way Max pushed me throughout the race was really hard but we managed to keep him under control."

01:53 PM

Max Verstappen on a slightly disappointing race

"I think of course the Safety Car was a bit unlucky... I tried to stay very close to get into the DRS. I think the tyres overheating a bit because of that. Also the balance, I was struggling to be consistent. Once I got that sorted I would say the last 10 laps were quite good." "At the end of the day a good team result. We know it's a very long season and a lot of things are learned again. you keep learning, it can never be perfect all the time, there are always things you can learn. A few times we hit the wall around the lap, we were of course pushing but that's part of the street circuit."

01:49 PM

Charles Leclerc reacts to his first podium of the season

"They [Red Bull] are in another league once it comes to the race. The really good lap managed to put us in front but over 51 laps it was just not possible. I think they found something that we didn't yet and that's where our focus is to try and understand what we can do in the races to get more performance." "The feeling is a little bit better but when I see the gap... we don't really know how much we have closed the gap. Also the Aston Martin was really quick today. We have a lot of work to do."

01:44 PM

Here's a grab of Ocon entering the pit lane on the final lap

Ocon enters the pit lane with photographers standing in the way - Sky Sports F1

01:40 PM

Azerbaijan GP: Classification

PER VER LEC ALO SAI HAM STR RUS NOR TSU PIA ALB MAG GAS OCO SAR HUL BOT

OUT: ZHO, DEV

Russell picks up the fastest lap bonus point for Mercedes.

01:40 PM

SERGIO PEREZ WINS THE AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX

Perez drives superbly to take his second win in Baku, Verstappen second, Leclerc in third to make up the podium. It's another street circuit win for Perez. "King of the streets," his race engineer says to him. He closes up the gap on Verstappen in the championship.

01:38 PM

FINAL LAP

Doesn't look like Ocon is going to stop... or is he? If he doesn't he will be disqualified...

Ted Kravitz on Sky Sports F1 reports that there are people in the pit lane... photographers and other team mechanics... oh dear.

It's a near miss for a couple of them and that is horrible and could have been very nasty. That seriously needs to be looked at. That is so unsafe. And could have been a disaster.

01:36 PM

Lap 50 of 51 - Thankfully this race is nearly over

That is all I have to say.

01:35 PM

Lap 49 of 51 - Hamilton has dropped back from Sainz

He is no longer within DRS range. Meanwhile, I can't remember the last time we saw a Red Bull on screen? 25 laps ago? Ah, here they are... Verstappen sets the fastest lap before Alonso then takes it off him... again.

Mercedes mechanics out in the pit lane, Russell moving onto the softs to try and secure the fastest lap bonus point.

01:33 PM

Lap 48 of 51 - Perez leads Verstappen by 2.9s

Verstappen with a new fastest lap of the race, though I am not sure that will be enough for him to secure the bonus point. Just as I say that, Alonso sets the fastest lap of the race himself.

01:31 PM

Lap 47 of 51 - Russell has enough of a gap to pit and go for the fastest lap point

I assume that is what will happen in a couple of laps. Might be the third most exciting thing to happen today.

01:29 PM

Lap 46 of 51 - Top 10 and gaps

PER VER +3.7 LEC +20.2 ALO +23.9 SAI +42.0 HAM +43.1 STR +45.4 RUS +46.7 OCO +70.3 NOR +73.6

01:28 PM

Lap 45 of 51 - Ocon and Hulkenberg have yet to stop

They are in ninth and 10th and are waiting for a safety car. If there is no SC they will drop well out of the points, promoting Norris to ninth and Tsunoda to 10th. Good weekend for Tsunoda here. Was unlucky in the sprint yesterday, being caught out by a red flag just before he crossed the line in the shootout in SQ1.

And Norris gets Hulkenberg for 10th into turn seven. He locked up and went deep and handed the place to Norris on plate.

LAP 46/51



Norris snatches P10 with a superb pass on Hulkenberg at Turn 7 👏#AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/YA41k39Ebf — Formula 1 (@F1) April 30, 2023

01:26 PM

Lap 44 of 51 - Verstappen has slipped back to 3.6s behind Perez again

A sterling job from Perez today and this weekend.

Hamilton still can't get by Sainz for fifth.

01:24 PM

Lap 43 of 51 - Verstappen sets the fastest lap of the race

Aided by the DRS and the tow he got from being close behind Bottas, who has now been lapped. Leclerc responds with a lap that is a tenth or two faster, though.

01:23 PM

Lap 42 of 51 - Perez leads Verstappen by 2.8s

Replays show Verstappen running a bit wide. Alonso does his fastest lap of the race but then Leclerc ahead of him responds with his fastest lap. Would be a deserved podium for the Ferrari driver if he gets it.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Baku circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunday, April 30, 2023 - Darko Bandic/AP

01:20 PM

Lap 41 of 51 - Verstappen reduces the gap a tad

It's under three seconds for the first time for five or six laps. Perez is approaching Bottas, to lap him. Perez currently holds the fastest lap bonus point.

01:19 PM

Lap 40 of 51 - That DRS train behind Ocon has still not been broken

Worrying. It seems to be harder to follow and pass this year than before. And Ocon has not pitted, he is on the hard tyres he started the race with.

Hamilton not close enough to Sainz to try a move into turn one.

01:17 PM

Lap 39 of 51 - Hamilton probably won't come in

He is very close to Sainz. Russell has 17.6s behind to Ocon, so it may be him trying to nab the fastest lap point.

01:16 PM

Lap 38 of 51 - Mercedes mechanics out in the garage

Hamilton within a second of Sainz for fifth.

Perez takes another half a second out of Verstappen... 3.5s he leads him by now.

01:14 PM

Lap 37 of 51 - Zhou told to retire the car

Perez, meanwhile, increases his lead to more than three seconds. I can't think that Verstappen is giving up on the win here, so you have to give credit to the Mexican here, who has driven a fine race. Got a bit lucky with the safety car, yes, but you can only take what you are given in that regard.

01:11 PM

Lap 36 of 51 - Top 10 and gaps

PER VER +2.9 LEC +19.1 ALO +22.2 SAI +32.1 HAM +32.9 STR +35.3 RUS +37.3 OCO +52.3 HUL +53.5

01:10 PM

Lap 35 of 51 - Perez leads Verstappen by 2.6s

Alonso now nearly three seconds behind Leclerc, so either he's saving tyre life or his attempt to harry Leclerc has failed... for now.

Perez with another fastest lap, a 1:44.869.

01:09 PM

Lap 34 of 51 - This has not been a great race

A bit tense up front, not too much action, but there has been a lack of overtaking. Perez clips the wall at turn 15 on entry but gets away with it. He sets the fastest lap, albeit for a matter of seconds as Verstappen goes 0.044s faster...

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - April 30, 2023 Red Bull's Sergio Perez in action during the rac - Reuters/Leonhard Foeger

01:06 PM

Lap 33 of 51 - Perez with the fastest lap now

He extends his lead to 2.5s. Alonso has dropped back a bit behind Leclerc, the gap nearly two seconds now with Leclerc posting his fastest lap of the race, but that is still 0.3s off the overall fastest lap.

There's no doubt Verstappen is pushing, but it's not quite enough yet.

01:04 PM

Lap 32 of 51 - Verstappen sets the fastest lap of the race

But it equates to just a tenth out of leader Perez, who is dealing with everything being chucked at him.

Ocon has extended his lead to 1.1s over Hulkenberg, with the Haas driver having Lando Norris for very close company behind.

01:02 PM

Lap 31 of 51 - Russell within DRS range of Stroll

Hamilton is roughly keeping pace with Sainz ahead of him. Alonso does his fastest lap of the day and is very nearly within DRS range...

01:01 PM

Lap 30 of 51 - Alonso still closing on Leclerc

Within 1.5s now of that third-placed Ferrari.

01:00 PM

Lap 29 of 51 - Perez extends his lead

2.3 seconds now... I wonder how this pans out. Verstappen has complained about the balance between the diff and engine braking.

12:58 PM

Lap 28 of 51 - Top 10 and gaps

PER VER +2.3 LEC +15.2 ALO +17.4 SAI +23.1 HAM +24.9 STR +26.4 RUS +27.5 OCO +37.8 HUL +39.4

12:56 PM

Lap 27 of 51 - Perez leads Verstappen by 1.4s

The gap is fairly stable. Leclerc now nearly 13 seconds behind Verstappen. Alonso takes another few tenths out of Leclerc, though...

Hulkenberg brushes the wall at turn 15, but everything looks okay.

12:54 PM

Lap 26 of 51 - I said earlier that De Vries or Gasly would bin it

So far De Vries has. Gasly, though, is down in 19th after multiple stops. Miserable weekends for both of them.

Ocon has plenty of company behind him, a DRS train as it were. It's Hulkenberg, Norris, Tsunoda, Piastri, Albon and then Magnussen, all within five seconds.

12:52 PM

Lap 25 of 51 - Approaching half distance

Perez and Verstappen lapping nearly identically, the gap just isn't coming down. 1.4s currently. Alonso, meanwhile, takes another chunk of time out of Leclerc ahead – 0.3s or so.

12:50 PM

Lap 24 of 51 - Full order

PER VER LEC ALO SAI HAM STR RUS OCO HUL NOR TSU PIA ALB MAG ZHO SAR BOT GAS

OUT: DEV

12:49 PM

Lap 23 of 51 - Leclerc has driven today like a man who knows his 'win' is third place

And that's fair enough given the season he has had so far. He should have the pace to keep Alonso behind, but he's within three seconds and isn't going away just yet.

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Baku circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunday, April 30, 2023 - Darko Bandic/AP

Russell wants to consider plan b, whatever that is. Probably moving to a two-stopper.

12:47 PM

Lap 22 of 51 - The pace of the Red Bulls is furious

Just so much faster than anyone else. Alonso takes a couple of tenths out of Leclerc as he chases the Ferrari for third.

12:45 PM

Lap 21 of 51 - Verstappen closes the gap to leader Perez a bit

A couple of tenths faster than Perez, whose rear end stepped out on the last lap. Leclerc has got himself a bit of a gap. Nearly three seconds to Alonso behind him but 8.5s behind Verstappen ahead.

12:43 PM

Lap 20 of 51 - Hamilton up into sixth

Stroll makes a mistake at turn 16 which compromises his looooong run down to turn one and Hamilton nabs the place without too much fuss.

12:41 PM

Lap 19 of 51 - Top 10 and gaps

PER VER +1.7 LEC +7.9 ALO +10.4 SAI +11.8 STR +12.7 HAM +13.8 RUS +15.1 OCO +17.5 HUL +18.5

12:40 PM

Lap 18 of 51 - Verstappen closing in on Perez

Again, very marginally but the gap is now down to 1.4s or so.

The two Red Bulls are pulling a big gap on the rest of the field, lapping 0.8-0.9s faster than third-placed Leclerc at the moment.

Red Bull Racing's Mexican driver Sergio Perez steers his car during the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on April 30, 2023 - Getty Images/Giuseppe Cacace

12:38 PM

Lap 17 of 51 - Stroll hits the wall

Exactly where De Vries did it... he keeps going without too much obvious damage.

Verstappen sets the fastest lap to close the gap marginally to Perez. Alonso with decent pace compared to Leclerc, I wonder if he can keep his podium run going?

12:36 PM

Lap 16 of 51 - DRS enabled

Verstappen not within a second of Perez, though. Leclerc has dropped back to about 2.7s behind Verstappen. This is a two-horse race now, in case you were in doubt.

Russell apologises on the team radio for a "s--- restart".

12:34 PM

Lap 15 of 51 - Hamilton gets Russell for seventh

Nicely done into turn one. Russell going backwards a bit now. Ocon and Hulkenberg, who both started in the pit lane, have moved into the points: ninth and 10th respectively.

12:32 PM

Lap 14 of 51 - Race restarts!

Perez gets going but he hasn't made a great attempt of it, Leclerc is very close but can't quite make the move... Leclerc is now vulnerable to Leclerc and he goes down the inside at turn three!

Alonso puts a move on Sainz at turn six and he's into fourth! Very unusual to get an overtake done there. Stroll has retaken the place from George Russell for sixth. Hamilton now directly behind his team-mate.

LAP 14/51



We are racing again and Alonso sneaks past Sainz down the inside at Turn 6



What a move! 💪#AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/QjBIJnepFn — Formula 1 (@F1) April 30, 2023

Perez leads Verstappen by 1.5s as they reach the pit straight.

12:30 PM

Lap 13 of 51 - SC still out

Absolutely everyone is on the hard tyres now. Will they be able to go to the end on them?

The SC will come in at the end of this lap and it will be a rolling start.

Perez will lead Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Alonso and Russell, who has benefited very much from that SC timing.

12:28 PM

De Vries clipped the wall with his front left at turn six

The suspension broke immediately and he had to pull to the side of the road, which explains his failure to find reverse.

12:26 PM

Lap 12 of 71 - Leclerc has come out of the pit lane ahead of Verstappen

So there's a new order out front under the SC.

PER LEC VER SAI ALO RUS STR OCO HUL HAM NOR TSU ZHO PIA ALB GAS MAG SAR BOT

OUT: DEV

12:25 PM

Lap 11 of 51 - Does this work out better for Verstappen or Perez?

Probably Perez, as he can now stop under the safety car. Every other team will want their drivers in, but it is not clear if all of them can double stack. This will hamper Hamilton, who stopped a lap before the SC came out.

De Vries hasn't been able to get his car going and is now out of the race.

12:23 PM

Lap 10 of 51 - Verstappen says he's sliding...

Hamilton does come into the pits, so that puts Alonso in clean air in fifth. Norris also dives into the pits. Perez gets close to Verstappen at turn one with the help of DRS and sets the fastest lap of the race in the process. Perez does look like the faster driver at the moment.

Yellow flags in sectors one and two... it's De Vries... he has stopped, but can he get going again? He hasn't yet. In comes Verstappen! Will this work out well for him? De Vries still stranded, can he not find reverse? Looks like he locked up, perhaps brushed the wall and then tried to reverse and couldn't or something else happened.

Out comes the safety car...

12:21 PM

Lap 9 of 51 - This is a good battle out front at the moment

Perez now within a second of Verstappen, who says he has just clipped the wall. Alonso right up to within 0.2s of Hamilton for fifth...

Mercedes mechanics out in the pit lane. For Hamilton?

12:19 PM

Lap 8 of 51 - A flurry of pit stops now

Albon, Bottas now in. Perez currently the fastest man on track and keeping to within just over a second of Verstappen. Leclerc has dropped back a bit... unsurprisingly.

Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 30, 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan - Francois Nel/Getty Images

12:17 PM

Lap 7 of 51 - Top 10 and gaps

VER PER +1.0 LEC +2.0 SAI +3.9 HAM +5.3 ALO +6.8 STR +7.5 NOR +9.4 RUS +10.8 TSU +13.0

12:15 PM

Lap 6 of 51 - Perez takes second from Leclerc!

With DRS, down the inside at turn one. Leclerc didn't really fight it too much. Now he has to keep Verstappen in check.

Gasly has come into the pits for some reasons. Stroll has said he is not going to attack Fernando. "We are both playing the same game," he says.

12:14 PM

Lap 5 of 51 - Verstappen leads Leclerc by 1.1s

Perez tries to have a look at Leclerc, with DRS, into turn one but backs off. He's very close by pit straight, though...

12:11 PM

Lap 4 of 51 - Verstappen takes the lead!

He has DRS on the pit straight and breezes past Leclerc for first place... perhaps a bit too easy... Leclerc now has Perez with DRS behind him to think about.

Here's a quick top 10:

VER LEC PER SAI HAM ALO STR NOR RUS TSU

12:09 PM

Lap 3 of 51 - Verstappen not close enough to have a look

DRS has now been enable and Verstappen gets use of it on the run to turn three. He has a look but backs off.

12:08 PM

Lap 2 of 51 - Leclerc leads Verstappen by 0.5s

Verstappen closing up on the Ferrari quite well on that last lap. No DRS yet but Verstappen may not need it. Perez is a further second behind Verstappen.

I fear for Leclerc on the pit straight here... maybe he's saving his battery charge.

12:07 PM

THE 2023 AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX IS GO!

Verstappen is pointing aggressively towards Leclerc. Verstappen probably gets the slightly better start but Leclerc manages to keep his lead at the first corner... there's a McLaren who makes contact with another couple of cars at turn two, but they it doesn't look like there's much damage to the cars.

Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari SF-23 leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 and the rest of the field at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 30, 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan - Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Yellow flags now being waved in that sector, so perhaps some debris. Stroll has made a great start, up to seventh.

The order is Leclerc, Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Hamilton, Alonso, Stroll and Norris...

12:03 PM

They're away on the formation lap

It's quite a long one but Leclerc has gone round at a fair lick.

12:02 PM

Starting tyre types

Everyone apart from 18th placed Nyck de Vries and the two pitlane starts (Ocon and Hulkenberg) are on fresh medium tyres.

12:00 PM

We're nearly ready to go

Conditions looking fairly benign. Track temperature 43c and air temperature 25c.

11:54 AM

Leclerc is the man on pole

Charles Leclerc on the grid - Tom Cary

More from Tom Cary:

"Funny moment yesterday when he was asked about a comment over the radio referring to a 'cut'. Turned out he said there was a 'cat' on the track. No intel on whether it was black or whether he is superstitious. "

11:52 AM

Mr Flavio Briatore on the grid too

Tom has spotted him and writes: "He has been seen in the paddock more and more recently despite his 'lifetime ban'. Think he brings a lot of money for F1".

Flavio Briatore on the grid - Tom Cary

11:50 AM

Toto Wolff speaks to Sky Sports

"We have a difficult car... we had good moments yesterday when George was really good at the end but overall we are lacking a stable platform. I think he [Russell] needs to make up a few places quickly and then be patient. You don't want to be stuck behind cars that are a second slower..."

11:49 AM

Just under 10 minutes to go until we get going for the Azerbaijan GP

Predictions? Hard to see past Verstappen, isn't it? Hopefully Leclerc and Perez will give him some stiff competition. I expect Alexander Albon to have a strong race, and I think Piastri will shine, too. De Vries or Gasly to bin it. It has been one of those weekends for both of them.

11:45 AM

Aston Martin trying to hide something?

Tom has snapped this photo on the grid.

Mechanics surround the Aston Martin - Tom Cary

11:43 AM

My colleague Tom Cary is on the grid

Incredible empty grandstands in Baku, even the main one overlooking the grid. The grid is also very empty. It will be famine to feast when we hit Miami next week. The grid last year was like a zoo out there.

George Russell's car - Tom Cary

11:35 AM

What is the best strategy today?

Looks like a one-stopper according to Pirelli, but safety cars, VSCs may change that.

What's the optimal strategy for the #AzerbaijanGP? 🇦🇿



These are considered the best options 👇 #Fit4F1 pic.twitter.com/5i0SBv4hnO — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) April 30, 2023

11:33 AM

Speaking of qualifying, here is every driver's average position so far

It includes both the sprint shootout and the four other qualifying sessions.

11:24 AM

A word for Oscar Piastri

He has been ill this weekend but you wouldn't have been able to tell. He is beginning to show his talents quite early on in the season. In qualifying his average position is 12.8, just 0.8 behind Norris after five sessions. And, expressed as a percentage, he is within 0.072 per cent. In essence, they are quite evenly matched over one lap.

Great job, Oscar. Pace looked strong, and there's plenty to build on for tomorrow's race. 👏#AzerbijanGP 🇦🇿 pic.twitter.com/tI3TFpmJ2W — McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 29, 2023

11:18 AM

Starting grid

45 minutes to go until lights out, so here is how they will line up.

2. VER 1. LEC

4. SAI 3. PER

6. ALO 5. HAM

8. TSU 7. NOR

10. PIA 9. STR

12. ALB 11. RUS

14. SAR 13. BOT

16. MAG 16. ZHO

18. DEV 17. GAS

PIT LANE START: OCO, HUL

11:11 AM

Current constructor standings

11:03 AM

Current driver standings: Top 10

Charles Leclerc more than doubled his points total with his second place in the sprint. Perez also reduced the deficit to Verstappen and normally goes well here. He will be starting behind his Dutch team-mate today, though.

10:57 AM

Of course, the big talking point yesterday was Russell vs Verstappen after the sprint

A furious Max Verstappen labelled Britain’s George Russell “a d-------” after the two collided on the opening lap of Saturday’s sprint race in Azerbaijan, with the double world champion later calling for the new format to be "scrapped" from Formula One altogether. Despite the collision leaving the Dutchman with a hole in his sidepod, he recovered to finish third behind teammate Sergio Perez, and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. But he was seen remonstrating angrily with Russell after the two drivers parked up. Russell, still wearing his helmet, tried to defend himself, telling Verstappen that he did not hit him on purpose, explaining that he had “no grip” and that he “just locked up”.

Third placed Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and 4th placed George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes talk in parc ferme during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 29, 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan. - Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Read more from Tom Cary here.

10:45 AM

And a reminder of the points-finishers from yesterday's sprint race

Sergio Perez, Red Bull 8pts Charles Leclerc, Ferrari 7pts Max Verstappen, Red Bull 6pts George Russell, Mercedes 5pts Carlos Sainz, Ferrari 4pts Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin 3pts Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 2pts Lance Stroll, Aston Martin 1pt

10:41 AM

A reminder of Friday's qualifying times

Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1min 40.203secs Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:40.391 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:40.495 Carlos Sainz Jr (Spa) Ferrari 1:41.016 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:41.177 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:41.253 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:41.281 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:41.581 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:41.611 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:41.611 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:41.654 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:41.798 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:41.818 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:42.259 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:42.395 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:42.642 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:42.755 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:43.417 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:44.853 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:55.282

There will be some rejigging of this for the starting grid due to various penalties and pit-lane starts, but we will have the full grid with you a little closer to the race.

10:30 AM

Good morning F1 fans

And welcome to our coverage for the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the Baku City Street Circuit. There has been a hell of a lot of talk about the rejigging of the sprint weekend format and we have now seen it in action for the first time. Verdict: it's not so bad and sort of makes sense, but it could be better. It's good to get rid of one meaningless practice session, but a lot of the sprint – now that it no longer sets the grid for Sunday's race – seems a bit meaningless, with those at the back of the pack seemingly wasting their time for no real advantage.

In any case, thankfully we have had something more interesting to focus on rather than the the format of a weekend. And that has been a mini-resurgence from Ferrari. Okay, that may be putting it a little strongly as it's only really Charles Leclerc who has revived in any way, but after the first three rounds we had, it is encouraging – if only for the peculiarities of this weekend.

Leclerc has been a thorn in the side of Red Bull this weekend. The Monegasque has always gone well here, scoring his first points here with sixth for Sauber in 2018, and has been a surprising challenger to Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. On Friday he took pole position for Sunday's race and he followed that up with pole for Saturday's sprint race. He did not manage to convert that into a sprint-race win yesterday evening, but he did managed to hold off Verstappen in the second Red Bull, even if he was running with a damaged car.

Second placed Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari (L) and Third placed Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing (R) shake hands in parc ferme during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 29, 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan - Dan Mullan/Getty Images

What hope of something similar today, then? I think that Leclerc, if he doesn't drop to third in the opening couple of laps, will be a factor in the race. However, it might just be for the first stint. As good as Leclerc has been this weekend, over 50-odd laps both Red Bulls will surely be too strong?

That said, Azerbaijan tends to throw up red flags and safety cars, so there is always the off-chance that one of those could favour Ferrari. At least it looks like it could be the most competitive round of the season, which is something given how it has started.