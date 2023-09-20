Azerbaijan-Armenia latest: Armenian separatist army to disband and hand over weapons

Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh have agreed to dissolve their army and hand over their weapons under a ceasefire with Azerbaijan.

Baku launched “anti-terrorist operations” in the disputed territory yesterday, piercing the separatists’ defensive lines with artillery and drone attacks and seizing dozens of heights and strategic road junctions.

The self-proclaimed “Republic of Artsakh” said it had no choice but to cease hostilities from 1pm local time and accept the truce brokered by Russian peacekeepers.

The Nagorno-Karabakh army will disband and surrender all of its weapons and heavy equipment to Azerbaijan, it added.

Azerbaijan’s president Ilham Aliyev had previously insisted that its military operation would end only when separatists “lay down their arms”.

12:55 PM BST

'Difficult to imagine' Karabakh Armenians living under Azeri rule

Ethnic Armenians could live under Azerbaijan’s rule in Nagorno-Karabakh “in an ideal world” but it is difficult to imagine, Armenia’s deputy foreign minister has said.

Paruyr Hovhannissyan added that the disputed territory’s Armenian population were open to talks with Baku, and that dialogue was crucial.

The contested region is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, but its population is predominantly ethnic Armenian.

12:07 PM BST

Pictures: Civilians evacuated following Azerbaijan attacks

An injured civilian receives medical treatment from Russian peacekeepers - RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY/via REUTERS

Civilians climb out of a truck during an evacuation performed by Russian peacekeepers - RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY/via REUTERS

11:52 AM BST

Pictured: Civilians take cover in bomb shelters

Civilians take cover in a shelter following the launch of a military operation by Azerbaijan, September 19, 2023 - Siranush Sargsyan/PAN Photo/via REUTERS

11:33 AM BST

Armenian leader stops short of declaring end to conflict

Nikol Pashinyan has stopped short of declaring an end to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, admitting he “[could] not say that it has been reduced to zero”.

According to Open Caucus Media, the Armenian prime minister said: “We hope that the military escalation will not continue... Stability and cessation of hostilities are even more important in these conditions.’

It follows unconfirmed reports that shelling is ongoing in parts of the region, including Stepanakert, despite a ceasefire being agreed from 1pm local time.

11:11 AM BST

Armenian PM speaks after separatist ceasefire

Nikol Pashinyan is addressing his nation live on television following a ceasefire between ethnic Armenian separatists and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Armenian leader, who came to power in a coup in 2018, faced protests yesterday as Azerbaijan launched attacks on the region.

10:44 AM BST

Russian peacekeepers to stay put after truce

Russian peacekeepers are remaining in Nagorno-Karabakh following the ceasefire negotiated between Azerbaijan and the region’s separatist movement, according to the Kremlin.

Baku has said they will oversee the disbanding of separatist forces, who are expected to hand over weapons and heavy equipment.

10:42 AM BST

Pictured: Cars and homes damaged following reported shelling in Stepanakert

Damaged cars in front of a residential building in Stepanakert following Azerbaijan's military action, September 19, 2023 - SIRANUSH SARGSYAN/PAN PHOTO/via REUTERS

Damaged cars in front of a residential building in Stepanakert following Azerbaijan's military action, September 19, 2023 - SIRANUSH SARGSYAN/PAN PHOTO/via REUTERS

10:37 AM BST

Nagorno-Karabak's army 'to disband and surrender equipment'

Nagorno-Karabakh’s army will disband and hand over any weapons and heavy equipment, according to a statement put out by Azerbaijan’s defence ministry.

It added that its disarmament will be coordinated with Russian peacekeepers, whom separatist forces say mediated the ceasefire on the second day of conflict.

10:33 AM BST

Ceasefire 'mediated by Russian peacekeepers'

Separatist forces in Nagorno-Karabakh say they have accepted a ceasefire following a conflict that reportedly left dozens dead and hundreds wounded.

“The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh accept the proposal of the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to cease fire,” they said in a statement.

“With the mediation of the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh, an agreement was reached on the complete cessation of hostilities from 13:00 [local time] on September 20, 2023.”

10:04 AM BST

Separatists agree to ceasefire after battefield defeats

Separatist Armenian forces have agreed a ceasefire proposed by Russian peacekeepers after suffering a series of battlefield setbacks at the hands of Azerbaijan, the Interfax news agency reports.

The deal will apparently mean the separatist forces will have to disband and withdraw all heavy weaponry. Armenian news agencies are also reporting that a ceasefire has been agreed.

09:52 AM BST

Pope: 'Silence your weapons and find peaceful solution'

Pope Francis has appealed for an end to the conflict on the second day of conflict between Azerbaijan and separatist forces in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“I once again appeal to all the parties involved and to the international community to silence their weapons and make every effort to find peaceful solutions,” he said during his weekly audience in St Peter’s Square.

09:41 AM BST

'Don't panic', authorities tell civilians

Authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh’s main city have urged civilians not to flee after Azerbaijan launched a military operation against separatist forces.

“At this time there is no need to move, we urge you to follow safety rules and stay in basements and bomb shelters,” the Stepanakert mayor’s office said.

Photos and videos from the city appear to show cars and blocks of flats damaged by shelling.

09:37 AM BST

Children 'don't know if they will wake up again'

Children sleep in a shelter during shelling in Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh - Siranush Sargsyan/AP

Children sleeping in bombs shelters in Nagorno-Karabakh’s de facto capital don’t know if they will be “waking up tomorrow”, it has been reported.

Siranush Sargsyan, a freelance journalist in Stepanakert, said: “After nine months of enduring hunger, we are now in a bomb shelter - sleeping with kids who yesterday dreamed of bread and today dream of waking up tomorrow.

Children are in a shelter during shelling in Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh - Siranush Sargsyan/AP

“I don’t know if we will wake up but I hope you will remember us for resisting this genocide with honor.”

Two children have been killed and more than a dozen wounded in Azerbaijan’s military action so far, Armenia claims.

09:29 AM BST

Armenia: 32 killed and hundreds injured so far

Two children are among the dozens of people killed as Azerbaijan shelled Nagorno-Karabakh’s civilian population, Armenia’s human rights ombudsman says.

Anahit Manasyan said in a statement reported by the Tass news agency: “The Azerbaijani armed forces use large-calibre weapons, including artillery, against civilians.

“As a result of shelling at the moment there are 32 dead and more than 200 wounded, including seven dead among the civilian population (two children) and 35 wounded (13 children).”

09:21 AM BST

Watch: Nagorno-Karabakh wakes up to scenes of devastation

My morning walk in Stepanakert: another residential building was bombarded. This is how Azerbaijan wants to integrate us. pic.twitter.com/gP9Dqrm8oo — Siranush Sargsyan (@SiranushSargsy1) September 20, 2023

09:17 AM BST

'Respect international law', Red Cross urges

The Red Cross is “extremely concerned” about the impact of the conflict on civilians, following reports of deaths, injuries and shelled apartment buildings yesterday.

The humanitarian organisation said in a statement: “We are extremely concerned about the humanitarian impact on civilians in the coming hours and days.

“In the last few months in particular, basic commodities have been hard to find and access to health care extremely limited. These events are likely to deepen their suffering.

“We call on all military authorities to do their utmost to protect civilian life and to respect the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution, in line with their obligations under international humanitarian law.”

08:32 AM BST

Mapped

08:32 AM BST

How the countries compare

08:28 AM BST

What we know so far

Azerbaijan launched a military operation against a breakaway region controlled by ethnic Armenians on Tuesday, demanding its total surrender.

Baku’s forces used artillery and drones to bombard parts of Nagorno-Karabakh, over which Azerbaijan and Armenia have fought since the 1991 break up of the Soviet Union.

On Tuesday night, separatist authorities said at least 28 people had been killed as shelling hit the regional capital, Stepanakeret, and other sites.

Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia’s prime minister, said Azerbaijan had launched a “ground offensive” and separatist sources said there was fighting across the entire front line.

The conflict raised fears of a return to full-blown war in the volatile Caucus region, where Russia has acted as a peacekeeper until its attention turned to Ukraine.

During the last war in 2020 Azerbaijan gained control of swathes of territory in Nagorno-Karabakh with the crucial help of Turkish-supplied drones.

08:27 AM BST

What is Nagorno-Karabakh?

Nagorno-Karabakh, known as Artsakh by Armenians, is a mountainous region at the southern end of the Karabakh mountain range.

Although internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, its 120,000 inhabitants are predominantly ethnic Armenians. They have their own government, which is close to Armenia but not officially recognised by it.

Armenians, who are Christian, claim a long presence in the area, dating back to several centuries before Christ.

Azerbaijan, whose inhabitants are mostly Turkic Muslims, also claims deep historical ties to the region.

08:26 AM BST

Welcome to the live blog

Good morning and welcome to the live blog.

We’ll be bringing you all the updates after Azerbaijan launched “anti-terrorist operations” in Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday.