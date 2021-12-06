Azeez Ojulari, Graham Gano set new single-season Giants records

The New York Giants were upended in Week 13, falling to the Miami Dolphins, 20-9, down in Florida.

The loss essentially ends any remaining hope the Giants had at the playoffs and thrusts them into offseason mode (mentally). A lot of decisions will need to be made in the coming weeks and massive change is expected.

But before we get into all of that, several records were broken or set on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Here’s a look at those, as well as some other notable numbers and statistics.