Azeez Ojulari on criticism of his pass rush moves: Don’t break what’s not broken

Edge rusher Azeez Ojulari went to the Giants with the 50th pick in the draft and that was a bit lower than he was projected to go by many draft pundits.

Questions about lingering knee issues after a torn ACL in high school could have been a factor, but Ojulari said on Valentine’s Views podcast that the questions “came up outta nowhere” and that he never missed time at Georgia because of his knee. Ojulari also responded to critics of his pass rush moves.

Ojulari favors a dip and rip move to get past blockers and said it’s not the only move he has, but that it is the one that has proven to be the most effective on the field.

“At the end of the day it’s about getting to the quarterback,” Ojulari said. “Whatever you use to get to the quarterback efficiently. If you can do it with that one move, you don’t have to have like a thousand moves, you can do it with the one and if it works keep going to it until you’ve gotta switch it up. Don’t break what’s not broken.”

The step up in competition at the professional level makes it all but certain that Ojulari’s bag of tricks is going to have to expand for him to match his collegiate production. The sooner that happens the better for the Giants pass rush.

