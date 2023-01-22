There was only one question mark on the health front heading into Saturday night’s game between the Giants and Eagles and the answer came with the release of the Giants’ inactive list 90 minutes before kickoff.

Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari is going to play. Ojulari was listed as questionable to play due to the quad injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s win over the Vikings, but he avoided the inactive list in Philadelphia.

Cornerback Rodarius Williams, defensive back Zyon Gilbert, linebacker Micah McFadden, guard Wyatt Davis, guard Jack Anderson, wide receiver Makai Polk, and defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux are inactive.

The Eagles ruled cornerback Avonte Maddox out on Thursday with a toe injury. Quarterback Ian Book, running back Trey Sermon, safety Anthony Harris, linebacker Kyron Johnson, and offensive lineman Josh Sills are also inactive for Philadelphia.

Azeez Ojulari active for Giants on Saturday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk