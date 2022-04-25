The 49ers officially have one of their defensive players back in the fold for 2022.

San Francisco announced on Monday afternoon that linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has signed his one-year tender as a restricted free agent.

Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019, the 49ers tendered Al-Shaair at the second-round level. That means he’ll make $3.986 million in 2022.

Al-Shaair became a full-time starter in 2021. He recorded 102 total tackles with nine tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, five passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, and an interception.

He’s appeared in 44 games with 22 starts, mainly playing special teams in his first two seasons.

Azeez Al-Shaair signs RFA tender originally appeared on Pro Football Talk