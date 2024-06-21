Azarenka only confirmed Berlin semi-finalist on rainy day

American tennis player Jessica Pegula in action against Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova during their women's singles Quarter-final tennis match at the German Open. Hannes P. Albert/dpa

Former world number one Viktoria Azarenka became the only player to reach the semi-finals of the Berlin grass court tournnament on a wet Friday, when opponent Elena Rybakina retired early in the first set due to illness.

Azarenka was 3-1 up when 2022 Wimbledon champion Rybakina left the court and did not return. Organizers said she suffered from "extreme abdominal pain."

Jessica Pegula was 4-2 up against Katerina Siniakova when rain stopped play for the day.

The match is to be completed on Saturday, with the remaining quarter-finals Coco Gauff v Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka v Anna Kalinskaya also moved.

It will be a busy day, with the semis also set for Saturday in the tune-up for Wimbledon which starts on July 1.

