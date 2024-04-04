4th-seeded Kasatkina, No. 10 seed Navarro move into 3rd round at rain-delayed Charleston Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Daria Kasatkina rallied after getting shutout in the second set for a 6-3, 0-6, 6-1 victory over Ashlyn Kruger at the rain-delayed Charleston Open on Wednesday night.

Kasatkina, seeded fourth, does not play the season's opening clay-court tournament often — it's just her fifth trip to Charleston since 2016 — but she typically plays well when she does. She won this title in 2017 and upon her return to the event after five years a season ago, lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Ons Jabeur.

Also moving on is No. 10 seed Emma Navarro, the daughter of tournament owner Ben Navarro, who defeated qualifier Katie Volynets 6-1, 6-1.

It was a landmark moment for the 22-year-old Navarro, who calls Charleston home and won her first match at stadium court to advance to the third round. Her parents were in the stands along with a brother and her grandmother, who came down from Connecticut to watch.

Navarro is ranked 20th in the world, her career best.

She waited out the rain delay at home and admitted she had gotten “a little too comfortable" in familiar surrounds.

“I had to keep my wits about me and remind myself I was in a tournament,” she joked. “It's awesome to be able to come home, be able to play in front of amazing fans and my family.”

Fifth-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia rallied from 5-2 down in the second set to defeat Caroline Dolehide 6-2, 7-5.

Veronika Kudermetova, who won this tournament in 2021 and is seeded No. 9, defeated Shelby Rogers 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Earlier, Victoria Azarenka and Anhelina Kalinina both advanced into the third round.

Azarenka, seeded 12th, defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-2 while the 15th-seeded Kalinina ousted past champion Caroline Wozniacki 6-2, 6-3.

“It was quite a long day,” Azarenka said. “I was happy to have it delayed an hour or so, I was a bit sleepy. But so happy we were able to get out there.”

Ekaterina Alexandrova, seeded sixth, was eliminated by Taylor Townsend 7-5, 6-2.

Astra Sharma defeated No. 16 seed Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 6-0.

Wet weather slowed progress with players in the first matches not heading to play until 5:30 p.m.

Matches originally scheduled for Wednesday night, including defending champion Jabeur, the second seed, against Miami Open winner Danielle Collins, and 2016 Charleston champion Sloane Stephens against Leylah Fernandez, have been postponed.

