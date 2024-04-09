Azaleas don’t have their A game at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The azaleas of Augusta National: for the patrons, having them at their best is par for the course.

“Very important. I think it’s very important. It’s beautiful,” said Connor Fitzgerald, an Irishman from Albany New York.

The patron’s affection for the flowers is on display.

They wear it on their hats, and maybe the hottest clothing item this year are these azalea patterned shirts. There are a lot of them.

“Probably wear it once twice a year, and that is Augusta National Masters Week. It will go back in the closet until next April,” said Jeff Weliver of Charlotte, North Carolina.

If you’re going to the Masters and telling your story, the first question is always who won. The second is always, “How were the azaleas?” The hope is the answer is a ten.

The 13th hole at Augusta National is called Azaleas surrounded by 1,600 plants, and it’s a good place to get the patrons ratings on this year’s blooms.

“I’d say 8 1/2 or a 9,” said Chris Hardin, of Muskogee, Oklahoma.

“There’s a few over there that look a little weak, but 9 is good,” said Fitzgerald.

But those who flock to 13 to see the flowers know those scores are too high.

“My wife’s favorite hole. She loves the flowers, but we’re a little disappointed. They don’t look like they’re in bloom. Was it a bad spring?” said Ken Kozubowski from Chicago.

“Not terrible. They bloomed out.”

“That’s it. We missed it. Came 1,300 miles, and no blooms, huh?” said Marlene Beach from Novi, Michigan.

“Sill pretty nice.”

“It’s pretty nice,” she said.

This year, the azaleas are better than last year’s, and the late bloomers are still putting on a show. Whether it’s a two-year or a ten-year, these patrons will wear their love of the azaleas on their sleeves.

