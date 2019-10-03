AZ vs Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘very pleased’ despite miserable away record

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer salutes the travelling support: Getty

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer declared himself “very pleased” despite Manchester United’s long wait for an away victory stretching to ten games.

United’s worrying slump in form continued in Den Haag with a goalless Europa League draw against AZ Alkmaar, in which they failed to register a single shot on target.

Solskjaer defended his players after the final whistle, pointing to the plastic pitch at the ADO Den Haag Stadion and a potential penalty on substitute Marcus Rashford.

AZ, however, were the better side for long spells and were twiced denied spot-kicks of their own: once for a possible Brandon Williams handball and another foul involving Fred.

“It’s a good point away from home against a difficult opponent and on a difficult surface,” said Solskjaer. “We made many changes and I’m very pleased.

“It should’ve been a win. I’m fed up of talking about penalties we should have had. Arsenal on Monday and now. That’s a penalty 100 times out of 100.

“The linesman today can look straight at the tackle on Marcus. He just wipes his foot. It’s a bad decision. Unfortunately for us we didn’t get it.

“No point me complaining, but there will come a point where these decisions will turn out way.

“Today was the decision of the referee, it should have been a penalty. We could have sat here smiling.

“There are many games we could and should have won away from home. I don’t think that’s an issue today. It’s a good away point. In a group, if you get a point away, win all your home games, you go through.”