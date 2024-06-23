AZ Flames, with two former high schoolers, eager to represent the state at US Olympic Track Trials

On Thursday evening at 6:20 p.m. at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, athletes will line up for the first-round races of the men’s 400-meter hurdles. In those races, there will be two athletes from the same track club based in Mesa: James Smith II and Vance Nilsson with Arizona Flames.

Just since 2018, the club has produced three of the top five fastest high school hurdlers in state history – all coached by James Smith.

First was Smith’s son, Smith II, who attended Mesa Westwood and graduated in 2018. Smith II ran 36.40 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles while at Westwood, which was the third-fastest mark in state history at the time. Next was Yan Vazquez, who attended Mesa Red Mountain and graduated in 2022. Vazquez also ran 36.40, tying Smith II's mark.

Keeping the father-son connection going, Vazquez’s father, Jayson, is also a coach at the club and has played a key role in developing the hurdlers at Arizona Flames over the years.

Then it was Gilbert’s Vance Nilsson, who broke the U.S. high school national record in the 300 hurdles this past season as a senior by running 34.83.

Vazquez — now a sophomore at Arizona who just won the Puerto Rico national championship in the 400 hurdles — has mostly wrapped up his 2024 season, but his club teammates are still competing and are eager to represent the team and the state of Arizona at the Olympic Trials.

“It means a lot,” Smith II said. “I’m excited because this year, I chose to go back and train with my dad. I graduated from (Texas) A&M, now I train at GCU. I’ve PR’d (set a personal record) in every event this year. It feels good to represent my club, my city when I’m at Trials. I’m excited.”

For Nilsson, one of the few high schoolers competing at the Olympic Trials, it’s a chance for him to give back. It will mean a lot to him to have the Arizona Flames jersey on TV.

“This club is the whole reason I am where I am right now,” Nilsson said at a recent practice at Westwood, the site where he set his first Arizona state record in April. “I was running 37.4 and I came here, and I broke the national record. This track right here, I have some great memories from the past year here. This is where all the work has been done and if it wasn’t for this club, Coach James, Coach Jayson, my teammates, I would not be anywhere near where I am. I can’t thank them enough.”

Nilsson is more looking forward to gaining experience from racing at the Olympic Trials, having just received his high school diploma, but Smith II has a real shot to make Team USA. Smith II just ran a personal best of 48.97 at the Edmonton Invitational in Canada on June 13.

To make the team for Paris, athletes must have the Olympic standard time (48.70) and finish in the top three at the U.S. Olympic Trials. Smith II is only .27 seconds from hitting the standard.

With the high level of quality among American hurdlers, the top three at the Olympic Trials will all run under that time. “There’s no handouts. Everything I’ve trained for is for this moment,” Smith II said.

While Smith has a long history of coaching elite athletes in the state, this year feels pretty special.

A national record. Two athletes in the same race at the Olympic Trials, one of them his own son.

“I don’t know if it really sunk in until maybe a couple of days ago that’s what is happening, that I’m about to have two of my club kids running in the same event,” Smith said. “One’s an outstanding high school national champion guy, the other, my son, I think has a legitimate shot at making the team. I don’t know if I really have the words for that.

“To have this link to my club is special for me because these two kids worked their butts off. It says something to the training, the longevity, the passion these guys have for running, the passion for setting the bar high and really going for that bar. This a culmination of years of work to get where they are.”

Logan Stanley is a sports reporter with The Arizona Republic who primarily focuses on high school, ASU and Olympic sports. To suggest ideas for human-interest stories and other news, reach out to Stanley at logan.stanley@gannett.com or 707-293-7650. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter:@LSscribe.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: AZ Flames, with former prep stars, eager to represent Arizona at US Olympic Track Trials