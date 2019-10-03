AZ Alkmaar vs Manchester United LIVE: Result and latest reaction from Europa League fixture

Mason Greenwood challenges for the ball: AP

Manchester United are expected to again line-up with a young team in the Europa League when they take on AZ Alkmaar this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is missing a number of the first-team squad through injury, including Ashley Young, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

The match will take place on a plastic pitch in The Hague, as Alkmaar continue to rebuild their stadium following the collapse of a roof. Follow it live:

Match preview

Predicted line-ups:

United: Romero; Dalot, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Rojo; Matic, Fred, Mata; Lingard, Greenwood, Rashford

AZ: Bizot; Rhijn, Vlaar, Wuytens, Wijndal; Clasie, Koopmeiners, Midtso; Stengs, Idrissi, Boadu

When is it?

Kick-off is at 5:55pm (BST) on Thursday October 3rd.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 5:30pm. Users can also watch on the BT Sport App and on BTSport.com.

Odds

Alkmaar 21/10

United 7/5

Draw: 12/5