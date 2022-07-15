Deandre Ayton signed the $133 max offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers on Thursday afternoon.

The Phoenix Suns instantly matched it, keeping the center in Phoenix, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

As soon as the Suns received the four-year, $133M offer sheet, the franchise matched it. Deandre Ayton returns to Phoenix and can't be traded without his consent for a full year. https://t.co/dBXGN3qbCK — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 15, 2022

Ayton cannot be traded before Jan. 15, and he can veto any trade for a year. At the very least, this delays — and more than likely ends — any sign-and-trade with the Nets to bring Kevin Durant to Phoenix.

The Suns never made a max offer to Ayton and clearly didn’t want to pay him the max — plus Monte Williams and the coaching staff had issues — but they couldn’t let him walk out the door for nothing either. With Ayton, the Suns are contenders who won a league-bet 64 games last season; without him they would struggle to get out of a very deep West next season. The Suns may still choose to move on from Ayton eventually, but a trade is more likely next offseason than at the trade.

Ayton averaged 17.2 points on 63.4% shooting last season while pulling down 10.2 rebounds a game. He is a solid but inconsistent defender (the Suns’ defense was 2.3 points per 100 possessions worse with him on the floor), and there were games last season where he seemed disinterested. Ayton’s inconsistency continued in the playoffs.

This may not be the deal everyone wanted, but it’s the deal they will have to live with. At least for this season.

Check out more on the Suns

Report: Suns expected to match Deandre Ayton max offer sheet Report: Suns RFA Deandre Ayton signing max offer sheet with Pacers Karl-Anthony Towns gets player option on super-max extension, Devin Booker...

Story continues

Ayton signs Pacers’ max offer sheet, Suns instantly match keeping center in Phoenix originally appeared on NBCSports.com