Ayrton Senna's Prized Red Honda NSX Hits the Market for Half a Million

A rare piece of automotive and sporting history has surfaced on the market as Ayrton Senna’s red Honda NSX, once kept at his home in Portugal, is now available for purchase. This iconic car, associated with the three-time Formula One World Champion, is listed for an eye-watering £500,000. Senna, known for his profound impact on Formula One and his endorsement of the NSX, contributed to the car's development, making this particular model a significant artifact from automotive and sports history.

The car currently belongs to Robert McFagan, a resident of East Sussex, who acquired the NSX during a trip to the Algarve in 2013. Since then, it has been a treasured part of his collection. The car not only comes with a rich history but also boasts a modest mileage of 39,100 miles and is in excellent condition, preserved with a partial service history. The NSX, known for its engineering influenced by Senna's insights, offers a unique combination of luxury and performance, attributes that Senna himself appreciated during his lifetime.

Scheduled to be displayed at a Senna exhibition at Silverstone from August 23-25, the car holds sentimental value, having been driven at Imola in 2019 during an anniversary event commemorating Senna’s legacy. Interested buyers will need to wait until the exhibition concludes to take delivery, adding to the anticipation and exclusivity of the purchase. This sale offers not just a car but a piece of history, linking the new owner to one of the most revered figures in the world of motorsport.

