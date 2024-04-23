Ayrton Senna’s iconic Honda NSX for sale – for £500,000

Ayrton Senna washes his Honda NSX in what became an iconic image of the three-time F1 champion and the original Japanese 'supercar'

One of three Honda NSX cars owned by legendary Formula One driver Ayrton Senna has gone up for sale on Auto Trader for £500,000 ahead of the 30th anniversary of the Brazilian’s death.

The red sports car, which is immortalised in a famous photograph of the three-time world champion washing it, is currently owned by Robert McFagan of East Sussex.

The original Japanese ‘supercar’ was manufactured in Japan from 1990 until 2005.

Senna, who died at Imola race track at the age of 34 while driving a Williams at the San Marino Grand Prix on May 1 1994, is considered one of the greatest drivers in the history of Formula One. He won 41 races, claiming a hat-trick of world titles with McLaren.

As part of the Woking team’s relationship with engine suppliers Honda, Senna had a hand in developing the NSX, convincing the company to stiffen the car’s chassis after initially testing it at Honda’s Suzuka GP circuit in Japan. He owned three of the vehicles himself.

He was given a red one by Honda, which he kept at his home in Portugal and drove while he was in the country. It was featured in the film “Racing Is In My Blood,” and immortalised in a famous photograph of him washing the car.

Senna also owned two other NSX cars, a personal one in black in Brazil and another black NSX purchased for him by his manager Antonio Braga.

As part of the 25th anniversary of Senna’s tragic passing in 2019, the red Honda NSX was taken to the Imola circuit and driven by Giancarlo Minardi in front of a packed out venue of Senna fans.

McFagan said of his red NSX, which has just over 39,100 miles on the clock and was first registered in 1991, that the “thrill of driving Senna’s car never goes away”.

McFagan added: “I first bought the car in 2013 during a trip to the Algarve in Portugal and have owned it ever since where it has sat proudly at my estate in East Sussex. Senna’s red NSX was given to him by Honda who he had a commercial partnership with and Senna frequently used and was photographed with the car during his stays in Portugal.

“Being a huge Senna fan myself, I was delighted when I was able to get my hands on the NSX which was crafted to perfection and features a sleek and powerful machine to give an incredible experience on the road.

“It’s been a real pleasure owning what is one of the most famous cars belonging to a true sporting legend.”

