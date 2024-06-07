Ayoze Pérez speaks out on Real Betis future

A leading member of the attacking ranks at La Liga outfit Real Betis has this week provided an update on his future with the club.

The player in question? Ayoze Pérez.

Frontman Pérez, for his part, is in the midst of a week to remember.

After being called up to the Spanish national team squad for the very first time, the former Leicester City man was afforded a starting berth in La Roja’s friendly meeting with Andorra.

And Pérez went on to enjoy an international debut to remember, finding the net en route to an eventual 5-0 rout.

The 30-year-old’s call-up comes after an impressive campaign on the books of the aforementioned Real Betis, which saw Pérez rack up 11 goals across all competitions.

Such production, in fact, has given rise to speculation surrounding what would come as a shock move to one of La Liga’s heavyweights, in Barcelona.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of his first outing for Spain, Pérez, as a result, was asked for the latest on his future.

And the frontman, as cited by Marca, was unwavering in his response, confirming that he only has eyes for the Verdiblancos:

“The Beticos are always there, they always support us and you feel that warmth from anywhere. I am very comfortable there. They have given me a lot, I feel very comfortable and I hope our paths continue together, I’m sure they will.”

Conor Laird | GSFN