Ayo Dosunmu with an assist vs the Charlotte Hornets
Ayo Dosunmu (Chicago Bulls) with an assist vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/02/2022
Ayo Dosunmu (Chicago Bulls) with an assist vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/02/2022
Zach LaVine scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 108-99 victory over Brooklyn on Tuesday night in the Nets’ first game after a coaching change. The Nets announced Steve Nash was out earlier in the day, then fell to 2-6 with Jacque Vaughn leading them. Kevin Durant had 32 points and nine rebounds for the Nets, but Kyrie Irving managed only four points on 2-for-12 shooting.
Ayo Dosunmu impressed on both ends of the floor in his return from a one-game injury absence, a 108-99 win over Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
The White Sox landed on Pedro Grifol as their next manager after a long and wide-reaching search.
Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts about the trade for WR Chase Claypool.
Celtics guard Marcus Smart had a lot to get off his chest regarding a report that Ime Udoka is set to become the Nets' next head coach.
No, not that Matt Ryan.
With his team in desperate need of a victory in Game 4 of this World Series, Astros starter Cristian Javier bridged that gap in historic fashion.
After Jordan Poole was called for three carrying violations against the Heat, he had the support of an unlikely ally: Ja Morant.
Free Press sports writer Chris Solari was among those in the Michigan Stadium tunnel when the violence between Michigan and Michigan State occurred.
NBA on TNT analyst Reggie Miller called out players for their lack of response to Kyrie Irving and his antisemitic comments made on social media.
LOS ANGELES (AP) Matt Ryan hit a tying 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer, Lonnie Walker made a key 3-pointer in overtime while scoring 28 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-117 Wednesday night for their second straight victory after an 0-5 start to the season. Anthony Davis had 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Lakers, who blew a 16-point lead and appeared to be finished before Dyson Daniels' two missed free throws with 1.4 seconds left in regulation allowed the Lakers to run one last play. Austin Reaves made a slick crosscourt pass to Ryan, and the newcomer who surprisingly made the Lakers' roster last month drilled a fallaway 3 in front of their bench to force OT.
CLEVELAND (AP) Darius Garland missed everything while sitting on the bench, but mostly the joy of playing and winning. Garland scored 29 points in his return after missing five games with an ugly eye injury, Donovan Mitchell added 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory. Garland added 12 assists, including an alley-oop to Mitchell in OT that put the Cavs up 112-109 and they held on for their second win over the Celtics in less than a week.
Matt Ryan hit a tying three-pointer at the regulation buzzer as the Lakers rallied to a 120-117 overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.
"I miss the cut, I still make money. I make the cut, I make extra money."
Steph Curry was feeling himself with an incredible pass to Andrew Wiggins for a 3-pointer Tuesday night.
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]
Chase Claypool was a rising NFL star after his superb 2020 rookie season. From there his production dropped, however.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 10 highlighted by Tennessee at Georgia, Clemson at Notre Dame, and Alabama at LSU
All-Star guard heeds Donovan Mitchell's words in victorious return, holds no grudge against Gary Trent Jr. over eye injury: 'It was a basketball play'
The Cowboys are wearing throwback helmets for Thanksgiving, as we've known for a few months.