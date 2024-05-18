Aynor, West Florence softball advance to the state finals

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Aynor and West Florence softball teams advanced to next week’s SCHSL state championships after wins on Friday night. Below are the scores and schedule ahead this weekend in the playoffs.

SCHSL Class 4A baseball:

James Island 12

North Myrtle Beach 2 (Final)

Chiefs eliminated from postseason

SCHSL Class 4A softball:

South Florence 0

West Florence 7 (Final)

Knights advance to the Class 4A state championship series

SCHSL Class 3A softball:

Dillon 0

Aynor 1 (Final)

Blue Jackets advance to the Class 3A state championship series

Saturday Schedule:

SCHSL Class 1A baseball state finals game 1:

Southside Christian at Latta – 6pm

SCHSL Class 2A softball lower state final:

Buford at Marion – 4pm

SCHSL Class 1A softball lower state final:

Hannah-Pamplico at Lake View – 5:30pm

