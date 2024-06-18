Aymeric Laporte returns to fitness ahead of Spain’s tie against Italy

Spain had been missing one key player when they took on Croatia last Saturday. Aymeric Laporte travelled with the squad to Berlin despite suffering “minor discomfort”, and was not used in the tie.

Until this point, Laporte had not been seen training with the rest of his teammates, but rather training alone in the Spanish camp.

In a boost for Spain, however, he has now returned to group training and will be available for selection in the Group B crunch match against Italy in Gelsenkirchen.

This news comes via Marca, who report that Luis de la Fuente shared that although he wasn’t injured, Laporte has been following the physio’s advice as a precaution.

This now leaves Spain with all four of their centre-back options available; Aymeric Laporte, Robin Le Normand, Nacho and Daniel Vivian.

Italy perhaps head into Thursday’s tie with slightly better form, having not lost any of their last seven matches, although both sides managed a winning start to their Euros campaign, despite an early scare for Italy against Albania.

🇪🇸✅ Laporte, OK



👍 Disponible para el partido ante Italia #EURo2024 https://t.co/91eWwYgZPU — MARCA (@marca) June 18, 2024

GSFN | Ciaran Currie