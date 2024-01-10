Ayling moves to Middlesbrough on loan

Luke Ayling playing for Leeds United

Leeds United full-back Luke Ayling has joined fellow Championship club Middlesbrough on loan for the rest of the season.

The 32-year-old's move to Riverside Stadium for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign means he may have played his last game for the Whites given his contract at Elland Road ends this summer.

Ayling joined Leeds from Bristol City in the summer of 2016 for £500,000 and made 268 appearances for the club, mainly as a right-back.

He excelled following the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa prior to the 2018-19 campaign and scored his first goal for the Whites against Rotherham United at Elland Road.

Ayling was a key part of the side that was promoted to the Premier League and similarly during their return to the top flight.

What will your abiding memories of Ayling be? Send us your thoughts