Ayesha Curry Shuts Down Rumors About Open Marriage With Steph: ‘Don’t Believe Everything You Read’

Image via Getty/John Shearer/WireImage

Ayesha Curry is calling out a commenter who suggested she and Steph are in an open relationship.

On Monday, Curry posted a photo from her husband’s GQ cover shoot, writing “good gracious God almighty,” and throwing some complimentary emojis his way. But after a user commented on the post that they bet she “still want an open relationship” and would’ve been “sent to the streets” if the person were Steph Curry instead of an obnoxious IG commenter, Ayesha clapped back.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” she wrote. “Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

Ayesha’s comment comes weeks after rumors began to surface about an open marriage between the two, who have been married since 2011. Instagram page @Deuxmoi initially cited an anonymous source when reporting that a certain basketball pair weren’t “as faithful in love as their social media and image make them out to be,” and other blogs began to pick up the claims.

“Have it on good authority that this well-known NBA couple aren’t as faithful in love as their social media and image make them out to be,” the anonymous person wrote. “They both have side hookups and flings but keep it very private to keep up the perfect family image they show to the world. I was shocked to learn, they’ve been together for so long.”

The rumors likely aren’t getting to the pair too much, as they have much more to fixate on—like Steph breaking the NBA’s all-time 3-point record just last month. Steph beat out Hall of Famer Ray Allen, who was known for being especially clutch even toward the end of his career, for the title, after making 2,974 3-point field goals.

“I’d watched the three-point contest my entire life,” Curry said before making the historic shot. “My dad had been in it plenty of times. A lot of guys that I looked up to, Reggie [Miller], Ray [Allen], Rex [Chapman], a lot of dudes that I know that experienced that and I was so excited just to have the first opportunity.”

Story continues

Related Articles

More Complex

Sign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories.

Follow Complex on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok