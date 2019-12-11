Ayesha Curry describes Steph Curry's broken hand as 'really, really bad'
Warriors superstar Steph Curry broke the second metacarpal in his left hand during Golden State's loss to the Suns on Oct. 30.
He underwent surgery on Nov. 1, and then had a second procedure last Friday.
Why did he go under the knife twice?
"Because it was really really bad. Not a normal regular 'I fell off my bike' break. He just doesn't complain. My silent slayer," Curry's wife, Ayesha, said Wednesday afternoon on Instagram.
The follow-up surgery was to remove pins that were inserted during the initial incision, which helps explain the longer rehab process.
As ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted last month:
Dr. Steven Shin -- who performed surgery on Steph Curry's left hand -- also did procedure on Drew Brees' broken thumb. For Curry, significant part of return depends on ability to take hit on hand and not re-injure it. This is truly 3-4 month timeline to make sure bone fully heals
Curry is out until at least February, which is when Golden State will provide another update on the two-time NBA MVP's status.
Let's end this on a positive note:
I just love doing life with you my baby. Thank you for always standing by my side and holding me up. You've been working so hard trying to get your hand better after TWO surgeries in a month and still somehow manage to be the most amazing man, husband , father, friend. YOU SPECIAL! 📷 : my mama (I know everyone always wonders LOL! )
