Ayesha Curry describes Steph Curry's broken hand as 'really, really bad'

Drew Shiller

Warriors superstar Steph Curry broke the second metacarpal in his left hand during Golden State's loss to the Suns on Oct. 30.

He underwent surgery on Nov. 1, and then had a second procedure last Friday.

Why did he go under the knife twice? 

"Because it was really really bad. Not a normal regular 'I fell off my bike' break. He just doesn't complain. My silent slayer," Curry's wife, Ayesha, said Wednesday afternoon on Instagram.

The follow-up surgery was to remove pins that were inserted during the initial incision, which helps explain the longer rehab process.

As ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted last month:

Curry is out until at least February, which is when Golden State will provide another update on the two-time NBA MVP's status.

Let's end this on a positive note:

I just love doing life with you my baby. Thank you for always standing by my side and holding me up. You've been working so hard trying to get your hand better after TWO surgeries in a month and still somehow manage to be the most amazing man, husband , father, friend. YOU SPECIAL! 📷 : my mama (I know everyone always wonders LOL! )

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Dec 11, 2019 at 11:56am PST

Ayesha Curry describes Steph Curry's broken hand as 'really, really bad' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

