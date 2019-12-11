Warriors superstar Steph Curry broke the second metacarpal in his left hand during Golden State's loss to the Suns on Oct. 30.

He underwent surgery on Nov. 1, and then had a second procedure last Friday.

Why did he go under the knife twice?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Because it was really really bad. Not a normal regular 'I fell off my bike' break. He just doesn't complain. My silent slayer," Curry's wife, Ayesha, said Wednesday afternoon on Instagram.

On her latest IG post, Ayesha said Steph's broken hand was "really, really bad." pic.twitter.com/3EYOKgnATb — Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) December 11, 2019

The follow-up surgery was to remove pins that were inserted during the initial incision, which helps explain the longer rehab process.

As ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted last month:

Dr. Steven Shin -- who performed surgery on Steph Curry's left hand -- also did procedure on Drew Brees' broken thumb. For Curry, significant part of return depends on ability to take hit on hand and not re-injure it. This is truly 3-4 month timeline to make sure bone fully heals — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 1, 2019

Curry is out until at least February, which is when Golden State will provide another update on the two-time NBA MVP's status.

[RELATED: Why sitting with broken hand is hardest part of Steph's career]

Let's end this on a positive note:

Story continues

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Related Content from TMZ Sports

Drake trolls Joel Embiid at Raptors game with championship ring

Myles Garrett appears at charity event after NFL suspension

Jerry Jones says he won't fire Jason Garrett during season

Carmelo Anthony FaceTimes son after huge game with Blazers







Ayesha Curry describes Steph Curry's broken hand as 'really, really bad' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area