Ayden Pouncey breaks down his recent Rutgers football offer

A recent offer from Rutgers football has gotten the interest of Ayden Pouncey. The four-star defensive back is looking to take a visit to the Big Ten program this summer.

Versatile and explosive, Pouncey is a class of 2026 prospect who plays both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and a cornerback for Winter Park High School (Winter Park, Florida). He was offered late last week by Rutgers.

A class of 2026 recruit, Pouncey is the No. 128 ranked recruit in the 247Sports rankings. In addition to his recent offer from Rutgers, he has been offered by Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Louisville, Penn State, Oregon, South Carolina, Syracuse, and Tennessee among others.

In addition, he is the No. 152 recruit in the nation in the ESPN 300.

The offer came in late last week for Pouncey during a conversation with head coach Greg Schiano and running backs coach Damiere Shaw.

“I’m really excited,” Pouncey told Rutgers Wire last week. “They don’t offer a lot of guys – they told me the guys they offer they want to sign and I’m excited to get on a visit hopefully this summer.” “Their message was (that) I fit their culture and they only recruit guys they want to sign.”

Last season he had 21 total tackles with four interceptions.

The conversation with the Rutgers staff was an opportunity for Pouncey to learn more about the program. He appreciated the opportunity to connect with the head coach as part of the offer process.

“He seems like a really genuine coach,” Pouncey said about Schiano. “And he cares about getting good people into the program and building that culture.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire