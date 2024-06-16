Axtell’s Schmelzle commits to KU football

AXTELL, KS. (KSNT) – A northeast Kansas athlete is staying home.

Axtell’s Brandon Schmelzle is the latest to commit to Lance Leipold’s Kansas football team. Schmelzle made the announcement on social media Sunday.

The Axtell Eagle, who just finished his junior year, has never lost a game in high school as part of back-to-back-to-back undefeated 8-Man DII seasons.

Schmelzle plays both sides of the ball for Axtell, but was named Sports in Kansas’ 8-Man DII Defensive Player of the Year as a defensive back. The graphic Schmelzle released for his commit had him listed as an athlete, so he may end up anywhere on the field.

A multi-sport standout, Schmelzle also won the 1A boys’ long jump en route to an Axtell boys’ team state title in track and field.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.