AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INVESTIGATION: Block & Leviton Investigates Axsome Therapeutics For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Block & Leviton LLP
·2 min read

BOSTON, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Axsome Therapeutics investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/axsm.

What is this all about?

Before the market opened on August 9, 2021, Axsome Therapeutics announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had identified deficiencies in their review of Axsome’s New Drug Application (NDA) for AXS-05. The Company said it is attempting to learn the nature of the discrepancies in order to address them, but said the development may lead to a delay in the potential approval of AXS-05.

On this news shares of Axsome stock fell 40% in intraday trading.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Axsome Therapeutics stock and has lost money as a result of this news may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: cases@blockleviton.com

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • Panera Bread CEO: No decision yet on IPO

    Panera Bread could be eyeing a return to public markets. Here's what Yahoo Finance knows.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)?

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of March 31st. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Intel Corporation (INTC)?

    In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 […]

  • Inflation will pound this dollar store, and maybe its stock: Deutsche Bank

    Inflation concerns trigger a downgrade on Dollar Tree.

  • Papa John’s and 10 Other Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Simon Property Group, KLA, and Papa John’s International were among the many U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this week.

  • Amazon, top Indian seller Cloudtail end relationship amid regulatory heat

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc and one of its biggest sellers in India, Cloudtail, have decided to end their relationship, they said on Monday, following years of allegations from brick-and-mortar retailers that the seller received preferential treatment. A joint venture between Amazon and India's Catamaran that controlled Cloudtail was coming up for renewal on May 19, 2022, and the two sides said in a joint statement they had mutually decided not to extend it beyond that date. The decision comes after a Reuters investigation https://reut.rs/3xyz8er in February based on Amazon documents showed the U.S. company had given preferential treatment for years to a small group of sellers, including Cloudtail, and used them to bypass Indian laws.

  • Could The CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    If you want to know who really controls CSX Corporation ( NASDAQ:CSX ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Ezekiel Elliott being sued for alleged dog attack again, now for more than $1 million

    Dallas Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott had already had one lawsuit for an alleged dog attack at his home filed against him by a pool cleaner.

  • Cuomo accuser speaks publicly for the first time

    CBS NEWS' JERICKA DUNCAN: "Being held accountable to you means seeing the governor charged with a crime."BRITTANY COMMISSO: "What he did to me was a crime."A former assistant who filed a criminal complaint against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo last week for allegedly groping her in the Executive Mansion in Albany spoke publicly for the first time in an interview with CBS News and the Albany Times-Union airing Monday. Brittany Commisso is one of 11 women Cuomo is accused of sexually harassing, according to an investigative report released by the state attorney general's office last week. She recently filed a criminal complaint with the Albany sheriff's office. COMMISSO: "Then there started to be hugs with kisses on the cheek, and then there was at one point a hug, and then when he went to go kiss me on the cheek, he'd quickly turned his head and he kissed me on the lips." Commisso, identified only as "executive assistant #1" in the report, told state investigators that Cuomo fondled her breast on one occasion, the most serious allegation the governor faces. She also said he rubbed her backside while taking a photo. Cuomo has resisted widespread calls for his resignation, including from fellow Democrats such as President Joe Biden, but he could soon face impeachment and removal from office by state lawmakers. Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer told reporters on Friday that Commisso's account was fabricated, citing emails and other evidence she said undermines her story.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

    When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from PYMTS revealed that 125 million American...

  • BioNTech Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

    More than one billion doses of BNT162b2 vaccine supplied to more than 100 countries or territories worldwide as of July 21, 2021Signed agreements for approximately 2.2 billion doses of BNT162b2 in 2021 as of July 21, 2021In oncology, the first patients were dosed in randomized Phase 2 trials for two FixVac programs, BNT111 and BNT113, and first-in-human Phase 1 trials started for BNT152+153 and BNT221BioNTech’s oncology pipeline has advanced: currently 15 product candidates in 18 ongoing trials

  • Tesla was told to pay $1 million to a Black former employee who said supervisors called him the N-word and made him push a heavier cart after he confronted them

    An arbitrator said Tesla was liable for harassment because it didn't take action against Melvin Berry's supervisors.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Fall Once More as Concerns over COVID-19 Peg Back Yields

    A fall in mortgage rates was of little relief for prospective homebuyers as inventories continue to push house prices northwards.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow dip amid oil price declines as virus concerns rise

    Stocks struggled for direction Monday morning, losing some steam after rising to all-time highs late last week. Commodity prices tumbled as concerns over the coronavirus's spread resurged, with crude oil prices moving sharply to the downside.

  • US companies scrambling to work out policies on vaccinations and masking

    White House discussing regulations to encourage employee mandates, or withholding funds from those companies that resist Vaccination rates are rising in states with the highest Covid-19 infections. Photograph: Andi Rice/The Guardian US employers are scrambling to come up with Covid-19 policies for their workers as the country is experiencing a rise in infections, primarily among unvaccinated Americans, leading to a chaotic patchwork of requirements that varies by company and location. The rapid

  • With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B

    Sanderson Farms, the nation's third-largest poultry producer, is being acquired for $4.53 billion as the price of chicken soars. Cargill and privately held Continental Grain formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson and will pay $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat. The companies plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business.