Axmen win with a walk-off against River Turtles, while Doughboys drop one late

Tri-Cities, TN — A late-inning blunder would be deemed too much for the Doughboys, falling 6-5 to Bluefield. Doughboys leading 5-3 in the 7th in front of another packed house on the mound, Bryce McCain bringing the juice when he strikes out Michael Lucarelli looking.

Top of the 8th Doughboys Kyler Procter goes into the hole and throws out Sam Silas at 1st base in the top of the 9th. The Ridge runners Jaden Brown on a throwing error base Alexander Wright and Tre Keels score and Bluefield would take the lead and hold on to win 6-5. The loss puts the Doughboys down to 1-5 and they will look for a series split against Bluefield on Wednesday.

###

Moving onto Kingsport where the Axmen host the Pulaski River Turtles top of the fourth when the Axmen’s Riley Orr strikes out Lebanon native Seth Buchanan.

Still, in the fourth, the River Turtle’s Joe Kinneberg hits the ball to center field bringing home Troy Reader. Pulaski is up 3 to 1 bottom of the 6th, turtle’s Nate Gray gets the strikeout on Mason Swinney ending the inning

Bottom 9th Nico Newhan wins it for the Kingsport Axmen with a walk-off single in the 9th inning it was 9-8

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.